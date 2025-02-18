Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area

The Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) on Tuesday issued a level one flood warning for Tartu and environs, amid rising water levels on the Emajõgi River, which had already reached a 13-year high on Monday.

The City of Tartu had already announced on Monday that it was actively preparing for flood management as the water in the Emajõgi, which bisects the town, had been at their highest in over a decade and were expected to rise further.

City authorities have started closing off ditches and culverts that could start flowing backwards due to high water level, i.e. towards yards and built up areas.

If necessary, water can also be pumped out from behind these dammed-up culverts.

Temporary closed signs have been installed on the walkways under the Kroonuaia bridge (pictured) and on the steps leading down to the banks.

"We ask those traveling in Tartu to be careful and not to venture to the riverside on the thin ice that has formed there. We recommend avoiding the riverside sidewalks," the agency said in a statement.

The surge comes at a time of melting snow and ice as spring approaches, and the river is carrying significant quantities of melting ice and snow (see gallery) in addition to already being at a higher than usual level.

As of Tuesday the water level was expected to exceed its critical level of 254 cm above the station's graph zero (32.31 m European Vertical Reference System 2000, or sea level) in the coming hours.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, the water level stood at 253 cm with a rate of rise of approximately one cm per hour.

If levels reach 270 cm, low-lying areas could experience significant flooding.

The rise in water level is caused by ice and snow accumulation downstream from Tartu, and by Tuesday morning very large snow deposits had reached the Tartu area.

The water level began rising on Friday due to a persistent ice and slush "jam" near Veibri village, just southeast of the city, which has been slowly moving toward Tartu. The surge started at a level of 225 cm above the zero mark as measured at the Tartu hydrometric station.

Hydrologists had warned that past flood trends suggest further increases, though this cannot be predicted for certain.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) said Monday that storm-water outflow areas in critical locations will be closed to slow the spread of water into residential areas.

The city has said it will provide further updates on additional measures needed.

Residents in the Supilinn, Ülejõe, Ihaste, and Kvissentali districts and in the nearby village of Vorbuse had on Monday been informed to prepare for possible basement and yard flooding, as these neighborhoods are among the most at risk due to their proximity to the Emajõgi River.

Since floodwater can seep into basements, residents should take precautions, which include purchasing or renting a water pump or contacting their insurance provider if water has already entered their home.

Lea, a resident of Kavastu, a village over 20 kilometers east of Estonia's second city, told agricultural weekly Maaleht: "We fled before it got worse." She evacuated her home a few days ago following recommendations from the Rescue Board.

The Emajõgi at the Kaarsild bridge in central Tartu in a previous late winter. Source: Helen Wright/ERR News

"I woke up in the morning and saw water right at my doorstep. The sauna floor was already flooded, as it sits slightly lower than the rest of the rooms," she described.

Kavastu is close to where the river flows into Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus).

Within just two days, water levels around her rural home had risen by over 10 cm.

"I only realized later that there was water damage. I've even tried raising the ground level myself," she added, explaining that the previous property owners had not been upfront about the flood risk. While she and her two cats are now staying in Tartu city, her neighbors are monitoring the flooded property, warning that further thawing could make the situation worse.

Just 5 kilometers closer to Tartu, another resident's property is already surrounded by water, Lea said, adding: "It's quite dangerous for him—there's a real chance the water could carry the small house away."

The agency had on Monday forecast that Tartu could exceed critical water levels in the coming days, with a likely peak between 260-270 cm, surpassing the critical threshold of 254 cm as noted.

In previous years, similar ice and slush blockages have lasted between two to five days, causing water levels to rise by up to 40 cm, experts say.

The Environment Agency is closely monitoring water levels and weather data and says it will issue an official warning if critical levels are reached.

The authority warned: "Icy riverbanks are slippery, and the water is freezing cold. A strong current can easily sweep someone away or pull them under the ice. We strongly advise people to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary risks."

Key phone numbers:

National emergency number: 112

Tartu city information hotline: 1789

Water provider Tartu Veevärgi's emergency line: 736 2600

Also, the Rescue Board's flood safety guidelines are available in English here:.

The Emajõgi flows east to west between two lakes, from Võrtsjärv downstream to Peipsi järv. It is around 100 kilometers long and is Estonia's largest river. Shortly before reaching Tartu it bends to a northwest to southeast direction before resuming its easterly path.

