Flooding may lead to evacuation of nursing home in Pärnu County

The River Reiu in Saarde Municipality, Pärnu County has burst its banks, causing flooding in the local area. The rescue services are prepared to evacuate people from the Surju nursing home should the water levels rise further.

According to the latest information provided by the Estonian Rescue Board, the steep rise in the Reiu River's water level has caused caused major flooding in the center of Surju, the Metsaääre-Tõitoja tee area and the villages of Metsaääre and Rabaküla.

The Rescue Board's western district has mobilized staff to deal with the consequences of the flooding, and there is cooperation with the Saarde Municipality's crisis committee. Drones will be used to help determine the extent of the flooded area, the accessibility of roads and the people who may be in need of assistance.

Additional measures are being taken at Surju nursing home to ensure the safety of residents and staff as well as to prepare for a possible evacuation to the Surju school building.

Miku tee and Laadi tee have both been flooded and are no longer passable. Owners of private houses in the flooded area, who were not in need of assistance had been contacted before 2 p.m. on Friday. According to information from the Laadi hydrogauging station, the water level has remained stable since midday.

Those who are unable to exit their homes or are in any form of danger as a result of the flooding should contact the emergency services by phone on 112.

---

