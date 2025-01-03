X!

Flooding may lead to evacuation of nursing home in Pärnu County

News
Flooding in Saardu Municipality.
Flooding in Saardu Municipality. Source: Estonian Rescue Board
News

The River Reiu in Saarde Municipality, Pärnu County has burst its banks, causing flooding in the local area. The rescue services are prepared to evacuate people from the Surju nursing home should the water levels rise further.

According to the latest information provided by the Estonian Rescue Board, the steep rise in the Reiu River's water level has caused caused major flooding in the center of Surju, the Metsaääre-Tõitoja tee area and the villages of Metsaääre and Rabaküla.

The Rescue Board's western district has mobilized staff to deal with the consequences of the flooding, and there is cooperation with the Saarde Municipality's crisis committee. Drones will be used to help determine the extent of the flooded area, the accessibility of roads and the people who may be in need of assistance.

Additional measures are being taken at Surju nursing home to ensure the safety of residents and staff as well as to prepare for a possible evacuation to the Surju school building.

Miku tee and Laadi tee have both been flooded and are no longer passable. Owners of private houses in the flooded area, who were not in need of assistance had been contacted before 2 p.m. on Friday. According to information from the Laadi hydrogauging station, the water level has remained stable since midday.

Those who are unable to exit their homes or are in any form of danger as a result of the flooding should contact the emergency services by phone on 112.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:54

Bringing Kiisa emergency power plant onto market depends on analysis

16:10

Flooding may lead to evacuation of nursing home in Pärnu County

15:31

Gallery: Exclusive Knighthood House open to select institutions

14:35

Finance minister: Splitting up Eesti Energia no way to better energy security

14:09

Defense minister: HIMARS handover in 'coming weeks'

13:21

Former minister: Estonia could not have quit EU's ETS in 2019

13:12

Economist: Exempting firms from renewable energy fees won't solve price surge

12:36

Severe flooding washes away two minor roads in southwest Estonia

11:58

Eagle S captain speaks to Finnish daily amid probe into Estlink cable damage

11:12

Estonia joins Finland in cable damage probe as Eagle S detained off Porvoo

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

02.01

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik Updated

01.01

Expert: Estonia lacks clear plan if airBaltic axes flights from Tallinn

02.01

Lithuania to propose a joint Baltic power plant to Estonia and Latvia Updated

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2025

02.01

Tallinn favors licensing system for limiting alcohol sales

08:11

Platform app tax evasion apparently less prevalent in Estonia than Lithuania

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

02.01

Government discussing measures to mitigate soaring energy prices

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo