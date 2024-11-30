Melting snow floods Soomaa

The heavy snowfall in Pärnu and Viljandi counties last weekend has caused significant flooding in Soomaa. Compared to mid-November, water levels have risen by more than one and a half meters.

In the middle of the month, the water level at the Riisa hydrometric station was 80 centimeters, and a week ago it reached 150 centimeters. By Friday afternoon (November 29), the water level had risen to 250 centimeters.

"The main reason is, of course, the thick snow that fell over a couple of days. There was snowfall in Pärnu, Pärnu County, and Viljandi County, including in the Kõpu area, particularly from the upper reaches of Sakala," Soomaa guide Aivar Ruukel told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Ruukel said the water level measured at Riisa is about half a meter below the spring flood levels. However, in Tõramaa meadow near Tipu village in Viljandi County, the water level is comparable to spring levels and is navigable by canoe.

"Spring floods occur almost every spring, with only a few exceptions when the water doesn't overflow. In autumn, flooding is less frequent, but I'd say there is some form of autumn flooding every other year. Last year we also had flooding, but it was more of a winter event," Ruukel explained.

Although water levels in Soomaa are still rising, the high water is expected to last only a short time.

"The water is still rising quite nicely. Whether it will rise for one day, two days, or three days, no one can predict," Ruukel said.

Soomaa is famous for its "fifth season" which takes place every spring when the winter snow melts leading to flooding. As there is not enough room in the area's river basins for the melting snow, water floods the meadows and the forests.

