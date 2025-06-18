X!

Heavy rains cause unseasonal flooding in Soomaa

Summertime
Summertime "fifth season" flooding in Soomaa. June 17, 2025. Source: ERR
Last week's heavy rains brought about a summery "fifth season" in the Soomaa region of Southwestern Estonia, where water levels this high haven't been seen in June in 15 years.

It's not every day you see Soomaa flooded in June, with meadows full of blooming summer plants ending up underwater.

"I remember 19 years ago, the water here was even about half a meter higher, and then we swam among the flowers," Soomaa guide Aivar Ruukel recalled Tuesday. "But this is only the third or fourth time flooding has happened [here] in June."

Ruukel noted that the water is already quite warm. "We even tried swimming here yesterday," he added.

"Soomaa's fifth season is an extraordinary event in summertime," said Taaniel Holter, a hydrological monitoring specialist at the Environment Agency's Climate Department. "Right now, the water level in June is the highest it's been in the past 15 years — and it's holding. The water level at the Riisa hydrometry station currently stands at 130 centimeters."

This flooding was caused by last week's intense heavy rains.

"The month isn't over yet, but average June rainfall has already been exceeded," Holter said.

Of course, this summer flooding isn't as extensive as the spring high waters, but it still gives people in the area plenty to do.

Emmanuel, a hiker from Australia, said he plans to go canoeing.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

