Gallery: Surju area hit by flooding as water levels rise in Reiu River

News
Water levels in the Reiu River have led to a flood risk in Surju.
News

Intense rainfall in recent days has significantly increased the water levels in the Reiu River in Pärnu County. The Estonian Environment Agency and Rescue Board are currently assessing the extent of the flooding in the Pärnu County village of Surju.

At the Laadi hydrometric station in Pärnu County, the water level has risen by more than a meter in the past four days, reaching 220 centimeters by Tuesday, and is continuing to rise, according to the Environment Agency.

According to the agency, this is an all-time record for July, with the previous high coming in 2020 (149 cm). The highest water level ever recorded at the station was also this year, when it reached 282 cm in January.

The catchment area of the Reiu River is located in the lower part of Estonia, where there are a large number of marshy areas and lake systems. Due to saturation, groundwater levels are now high and each new spell of rainfall causes a sharp rise in river levels.

In Surju and further upstream in the southern part of Saarde Municipality, the Reiu River has already overflowed its banks, which could lead to the closure of smaller local roads, the Environment Agency warned.

With more rainfall forecast in the coming days, water levels are expected to continue to rise. As a result, the water level at the Laadi hydrometric station in could rise by another 30-40 cm, reaching as high as 250-260 cm.

Saarde Municipality warned in a social media post on Monday that residents in areas near the river may need assistance due to the rising water levels.

The municipality advises residents in the area to remain vigilant and monitor the situation near their homes carefully. In case of danger or need of assistance, residents are advised to call the emergency services on 112 or contact Saarde Municipality.

---

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

