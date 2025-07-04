Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant

On Friday (July 4), the Joaoru recreation area by the Narva River, known by locals as "Lipovka," was completely flooded. According to the Narva authorities, the flooding was caused by the opening of two additional locks at the Ivangorod hydroelectric power station in Russia to release water.

According to information published on Narva's official website, the city's residents are urged to refrain from visiting Joaoru (a.k.a. "Lipovka") and its surroundings to avoid any potential danger.

"Please be cautious and do not put yourself at risk," said Alexandra Grünwald, crisis advisor at Narva City Hall.

On Friday morning, ERR's Narva correspondent Sergei Stepanov was reported from near the flooded area. "In general, everything is calm, the police have put up barrier tape and there are practically no people in Lipovka at the moment," Stepanov told ERR's Russian-language portal.

"The city of Narva has cordoned off the area. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is monitoring the situation. Narva experiences high water levels like this once every two years," Narva Mayor Katri Raik wrote on social media.

---

