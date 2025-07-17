X!

Gallery: Narva River floods again

News
Flooding at Narva's Joaorg recreation area on July 17, 2025.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Narva's Joaorg, or Lipovka, recreation area flooded for the second time in a month on Thursday after a lock of the Ivangorod hydroelectric power station in Russia was opened.

In a statement on social media, the city council wrote that a lock was opened at 9 a.m. to release water.

"In this regard, there is a high probability of flooding of the island of the Joaorg zone," the message said.

"We strongly ask all citizens to refrain from visiting Joaorg and the surrounding areas! Please do not put your life and health at risk. Be careful!"

Around midday, ERR correspondent Dmitry Fedotkin visited the area. He said the water level was lower than on July 4, when three locks were opened.

In recent weeks, the region has been hit by strong storms and rain.

On July 4, officials said there was nothing unusual about the opening of the locks.

Head of the Narva Police Station Indrek Püvi told Postimees newspaper: "This is a standard procedure when the water level reaches a critical threshold — there is nothing unusual about it."

The pictures below show the scale of the flooding on both occasions this month.

July 4: Three locks opened

Flooding of "Lipovka" in Narva on July 4, 2025. Source: ERR

July 17: One lock opened

Flooding at Narva's Joaorg recreation area on July 17, 2025. Source: Dmitry Fedotkin/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Sergey Mikhailov

Source: Rus.err.ee

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:55

Gallery: Narva River floods again

13:36

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

13:06

WRC Rally attracts big crowds to Estonia despite hotel price rises

12:25

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

11:59

HeadRead 2025: Rob Wilkins on footnotes and working with Terry Pratchett

10:38

Profits fall at Estonia's biggest banks

10:17

Paavo Siimann: Why do price rises outstrip VAT hikes?

09:04

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sold after 10 years on market

08:57

Analysis: High food prices in Estonia here to stay

08:21

Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

16.07

Tallinn Kaubamaja department store's renovation moves forward

16.07

Estonia tests new 5G broadcasting 'pocket siren' to boost emergency alert system

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream

09:04

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sold after 10 years on market

08:57

Analysis: High food prices in Estonia here to stay

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo