Gallery: Narva River floods again

Narva's Joaorg, or Lipovka, recreation area flooded for the second time in a month on Thursday after a lock of the Ivangorod hydroelectric power station in Russia was opened.

In a statement on social media, the city council wrote that a lock was opened at 9 a.m. to release water.

"In this regard, there is a high probability of flooding of the island of the Joaorg zone," the message said.

"We strongly ask all citizens to refrain from visiting Joaorg and the surrounding areas! Please do not put your life and health at risk. Be careful!"

Around midday, ERR correspondent Dmitry Fedotkin visited the area. He said the water level was lower than on July 4, when three locks were opened.

In recent weeks, the region has been hit by strong storms and rain.

On July 4, officials said there was nothing unusual about the opening of the locks.

Head of the Narva Police Station Indrek Püvi told Postimees newspaper: "This is a standard procedure when the water level reaches a critical threshold — there is nothing unusual about it."

The pictures below show the scale of the flooding on both occasions this month.

July 4: Three locks opened

Flooding of "Lipovka" in Narva on July 4, 2025. Source: ERR

July 17: One lock opened

Flooding at Narva's Joaorg recreation area on July 17, 2025. Source: Dmitry Fedotkin/ERR

--

