New observation tower opens in Otepää Nature Park

Harimäe observation tower.
Harimäe observation tower. Source: ERR
A new observation tower has opened near Kääriku in Otepää Nature Park. Standing 27.5 meters tall, the Harimäe observation tower offers sweeping 360-degree views of the rolling hills of Otepää.

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) replaced the previous, 20-year-old observation tower with a safer new metal one, which is expected to last at least twice as long as its predecessor.

"This tower should last at least 50 years," said Malle Oras, head of the RMK's Southern Estonian visitor area. "Some of the wooden details may need to be adjusted over time, but the lifespan of the old towers, depending on what they were made of, was between 10 and 15 years."

Tour guide MIkk Meimer, who visited the Harimäe observation tower with a group of Finnish tourists, said the new tower is a great landmark for visitors to check out.

"There are hiking trails around here too, so this gives people a clear point of interest for people to visit," Meimer explained. "They can take a break here, have lunch — there's even a spot for grilling — and sit down and relax. I think it adds a lot [to the experience]."

"There are beautiful views here," said Mico, a visitor from Finland. "I could see really far, and the scenery is all lovely."

Mico added that even the trees in Southern Estonia are different. "There are more deciduous trees here — not as many spruces as in Finland," he noted.

The Harimäe observation tower has four stories of platforms, each equipped with benches, so climbers can take a break if needed, or simply sit and enjoy without having to climb all the way to the top.

Construction of the new tower and adjacent campfire site cost nearly half a million euros.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

