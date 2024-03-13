Likely tallest Douglas fir in Estonia discovered in Valga County

What is thought to be the tallest Douglas fir growing in Estonia has been identified, near the border with Latvia and measuring 44 meters in height, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday.

The tree in question is situated close to the Tellingumäe observation tower in Valga County, alongside other somewhat shorter Douglas firs (Estonian: Ebatsuuga), larches, pines and other trees, growing on land which made up the former Taheva manor (Taheva mõis), in a sparsely populated area around 25 kilometers southeast of Valga itself.

The trees are around 140 years old.

Üllart Länik, forest manager at the RMK, the state forestry commission, told AK that: "The trees in question, including these Douglas firs, are easily accessible at the bottom [of a slope]. I decided to also check the rest of the forest area, but then this one giant emerged."

Even so, the 44-meter tall Douglas fir is not the tallest tree in Estonia.

That honor goes to a 46.6-meter tall Scots pine growing in the Ootsipalu valley in Põlva County, AK Reported.

Ivar Sibul, forest scientist at the Tartu-based Estonian University of Life Sciences, said Douglas firs, an introduced species, have adapted well to the Estonian climate.

"There is certainly more potential to grow Douglas firs in Estonia. The common Douglas fir grows best on fertile soils, but at the same time, its wood is very valuable, similar to pine or larch wood in that respect," Sibul said.

In order to make it possible for members of the public to find the Douglas fir near the Tellingumäe observation tower, the RMK forest superintendent, Risto Sepp, said the plan is to create a path for visitors.

"We will definitely put up an information board, knowing the wishes and movements of people, then we would try to include at least one foreign language on the board as well, to make access a bit better for people, insofar as as the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) provides us with the opportunity. This could definitely form a part of the Taheva hiking trails," Sepp told AK.

--

