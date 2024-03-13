X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Likely tallest Douglas fir in Estonia discovered in Valga County

News
The tallest Douglas fir in Estonia has been found in Valga County.
The tallest Douglas fir in Estonia has been found in Valga County. Source: ERR
News

What is thought to be the tallest Douglas fir growing in Estonia has been identified, near the border with Latvia and measuring 44 meters in height, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday.

The tree in question is situated close to the Tellingumäe observation tower in Valga County, alongside other somewhat shorter Douglas firs (Estonian: Ebatsuuga), larches, pines and other trees, growing on land which made up the former Taheva manor (Taheva mõis), in a sparsely populated area around 25 kilometers southeast of Valga itself.

The trees are around 140 years old.

Üllart Länik, forest manager at the RMK, the state forestry commission, told AK that: "The trees in question, including these Douglas firs, are easily accessible at the bottom [of a slope]. I decided to also check the rest of the forest area, but then this one giant emerged."

Even so, the 44-meter tall Douglas fir is not the tallest tree in Estonia.

That honor goes to a 46.6-meter tall Scots pine growing in the Ootsipalu valley in Põlva County, AK Reported.

Ivar Sibul, forest scientist at the Tartu-based Estonian University of Life Sciences, said Douglas firs, an introduced species, have adapted well to the Estonian climate.

"There is certainly more potential to grow Douglas firs in Estonia. The common Douglas fir grows best on fertile soils, but at the same time, its wood is very valuable, similar to pine or larch wood in that respect," Sibul said.

In order to make it possible for members of the public to find the Douglas fir near the Tellingumäe observation tower, the RMK forest superintendent, Risto Sepp, said the plan is to create a path for visitors.

"We will definitely put up an information board, knowing the wishes and movements of people, then we would try to include at least one foreign language on the board as well, to make access a bit better for people, insofar as as the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) provides us with the opportunity. This could definitely form a part of the Taheva hiking trails," Sepp told AK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Leevi Lillemäe.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Ministry of Finance preparing to increase fringe benefit car tax

16:31

Harri Tiido: Fighting against a Ukrainian identity in Russia

16:14

Estonian justice minister orders supervisory control of Prosecutor's Office

15:30

Rain Epler: In the priority development of renewable energy, there are more than answers

15:02

Lauri Bambus appointed Estonian ambassador to Italy

14:29

Port of Tallinn offering free Muuga Harbor plots to developers

13:49

Likely tallest Douglas fir in Estonia discovered in Valga County

13:14

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

12:59

Estonia's top court seeking ECJ preliminary ruling in paramedics vax case

12:40

International students contribute over €23 million to Estonian economy in tax

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

12.03

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

12.03

Russia hands entry bans to ten leading Estonian politicians

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

12.03

Winter crops fail in many regions in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: