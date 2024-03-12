Anonymous artist paints wildlife pictures on trees to help with war anxiety

Hikers enjoying the Kehra health trails in Harju County may now notice pictures of birds and other animals, which have been drawn on trees in the middle of the forest. The colorful paintings are the work of an artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, in an attempt to ward off personal anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The tree drawings were discovered by employees of the Estonian State Forest Management Center's (RMK) nature conservation department, while inspecting potentially dangerous trees on the Kehra health trails. As they were preparing to fell some problematic trees, they were approached by a man who, following a long chat, confessed to being the artist who created the pictures.

"When Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, he felt quite depressed. He came for a walk in the woods and found a drawing he had made with a pencil on a tree, which gave him the idea that he could actually relieve some of his anxiety by drawing. He started to choose dead trees where the bark is already loose and drew some Estonian animals or birds on them," said Triin Leetmaa, nature conservation specialist at the RMK.

Drawings of animals have appeared on trees in Kehra. Source: ERR

Over time, some of the trees the artist decorated have already fallen by themselves. Where possible however, the RMK has tried to prune the trees containing his pictures in a way to ensure the artwork remains.

The artist has gradually drawn more pictures. Sometimes he makes correction to his earlier works too. However, he does not want to reveal his true identity.

"He doesn't want a lot of attention, and there are some who praise him, and others who are critical. We will respect the person's wishes," said Leetmaa.

So, basically, it seems like we have a new Estonian Banksy.

--

