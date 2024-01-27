X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Municipality restricts Jägala waterfall visitor access to ensure safety

News
Jägala waterfall in winter.
Jägala waterfall in winter. Source: ERR/Priit Luts
News

Every winter, the frozen Jägala waterfall in Harju County attracts huge numbers of visitors. This year, however, the crowds have become so large that the municipality has been forced to restrict access in order to ensure safety.

According to Marko Raudlam, who has worked in Jõelähtme Municipality for almost 15 years, this is the first time he can remember access to the waterfall having to be restricted.

"People are sledging down the hill, driving on the ice and walking behind the frozen waterfall, underneath, under this huge mass of ice. If some of it comes loose, it can just kill you," Raudlam said.

"They have to be able to touch it, otherwise it seems like just a beautiful view and nothing else," he added.

Initially, the municipality and the Kehra rescue services put up warning signs, but Raudlam said they were not adhered to. Once people began climbing up the frozen waterfall last Sunday, the municipality decided enough was enough and earlier this week was left with no choice but to cordon off the dangerous area with tape. There is nothing more the municipality can do.

While the warning tape in place ought to indicate that it is dangerous to proceed, fresh footprints in the area show that some people have not been deterred.

On Friday, a few curious onlookers had come to see the waterfall, though most remained well behind the danger line.

Robert, who came from the city to see the falls, thought the restrictions were reasonable.

"After all, the water is running and the ice caves could all fall down. That's the point. /.../ You can see here that everything is going to fall down right away. In the old days, people used to go right through the back. /.../ You could go through the ice when it was frozen, but now it's running," Robert said.

Fortunately, for those who still want to know what is going on behind the ice wall, there is no need to your life. Thanks to drones, nowadays, everything can be seen.

Going under the waterfall is also dangerous in summer, as the top layer of limestone is loose and could break off at any moment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

Apartment aftermarket prices in Estonia remain stable

10:09

Tänak fourth in Monte Carlo going into Saturday

09:10

Municipality restricts Jägala waterfall visitor access to ensure safety

08:15

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

26.01

Taavi Tõnisson: Tartu 2024 grand opening on Emajõgi River speaks of unity

26.01

Läänemets: SDE ministries can contribute to €10.8 million for teachers' salaries

26.01

Renewable energy in Estonia now exceeds electricity produced from fossil fuels

26.01

Estlink failure pushes Estonia's electricity prices 7 times higher than Finland's

26.01

Estonia struck by lightning over 24,000 times in 2023

26.01

EKRE chair initiates consultations on prime minister no-confidence motion Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.01

Estlink 2 Estonia-Finland electricity cable suffers outage Updated

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

26.01

Tartu 2024 to kick off in style with opening show on Friday evening

25.01

Tallinn Card mobile app growing in popularity

26.01

Estlink failure pushes Estonia's electricity prices 7 times higher than Finland's

26.01

Renewable energy in Estonia now exceeds electricity produced from fossil fuels

25.01

Minister: 1,802 teachers have insufficient Estonian language skills

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: