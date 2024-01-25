Weather to turn colder in Estonia heading into the weekend

While Thursday evening overnight into Friday will see colder temperatures than have been experience recently in Estonia, from Sunday, the weather is forecast to get milder again.

The recent hazardous driving conditions will remain in place, thanks to melt water freezing overnight and snow and sleet on Thursday itself, along with the continued strong winds.

Wednesday night remained windy and with plenty of sleet and snow in the North, falling rather as rain in the South as temperatures hovered around the zero-mark.

Weather for the morning of Thursday, January 25, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions prevail Thursday morning, too, when the ambient temperature will be 0 to +1 degree Celsius.

Cloud will cover the entire country, and the sleet and rain is set to continue, in the teeth of northerlies of 5 to 10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, January 25, 2024. Source: ERR

During the course of the day, while the northerlies continue, the precipitation will thin out, falling mostly as snow in sleet in the East and South. The temperature will start to drop, below zero, in the Northeast heading into the evening.

Thursday night's average temperature of -5 degrees will be colder than the recent nights' values, and Friday daytime will bring the same temperatures.

Friday will also see much clearer skies and with no precipitation.

Four-day weather map, Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29, 2024. Source: ERR

From Saturday, however, it will start to get milder again, from -4 on average, to as high as +2 degrees on average during the day Sunday and Monday, and +1 on average at night.

Cloud cover will intensify somewhat heading into the new week, bringing patches of sleet and/or rain.

