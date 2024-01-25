X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Weather to turn colder in Estonia heading into the weekend

News
A great tit on a bird feeder during wintry weather in Estonia.
A great tit on a bird feeder during wintry weather in Estonia. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Silvia Viru
News

While Thursday evening overnight into Friday will see colder temperatures than have been experience recently in Estonia, from Sunday, the weather is forecast to get milder again.

The recent hazardous driving conditions will remain in place, thanks to melt water freezing overnight and snow and sleet on Thursday itself, along with the continued strong winds.

Wednesday night remained windy and with plenty of sleet and snow in the North, falling rather as rain in the South as temperatures hovered around the zero-mark.

Weather for the morning of Thursday, January 25, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions prevail Thursday morning, too, when the ambient temperature will be 0 to +1 degree Celsius.

Cloud will cover the entire country, and the sleet and rain is set to continue, in the teeth of northerlies of 5 to 10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, January 25, 2024. Source: ERR

During the course of the day, while the northerlies continue, the precipitation will thin out, falling mostly as snow in sleet in the East and South. The temperature will start to drop, below zero, in the Northeast heading into the evening.

Thursday night's average temperature of -5 degrees will be colder than the recent nights' values, and Friday daytime will bring the same temperatures.

Friday will also see much clearer skies and with no precipitation.

Four-day weather map, Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29, 2024. Source: ERR

From Saturday, however, it will start to get milder again, from -4 on average, to as high as +2 degrees on average during the day Sunday and Monday, and +1 on average at night.

Cloud cover will intensify somewhat heading into the new week, bringing patches of sleet and/or rain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:41

Ott Tänak fastest for Hyundai in Monte Carlo opening test run

07:19

Weather to turn colder in Estonia heading into the weekend

24.01

Voltri: More teachers consider prolonging the strike

24.01

Bird watching campaign calls for spotting 100 bird species in 2024

24.01

Swedbank's huge profit raises issue of banks' contributions to national budget

24.01

'Problem apartments' will be handed to municipalities not government in future

24.01

Made Laanpere: We survey issues hid from society and the law

24.01

Ida-Viru County struggling with slippery roads

24.01

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

24.01

Helme: EKRE's popularity diminished by its criticism of Ukraine support

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

24.01

Estonian defense chief: West now considers Russia threat more likely

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

23.01

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

23.01

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: