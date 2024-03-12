X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Edward Lucas on Germany as 'weakest link' in current security situation

News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit to Tallinn.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit to Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Western allies may be able to live with poor, even toxic decision-making in smaller countries such as Hungary or Slovakia, journalist and security expert Edward Lucas writes. However, when this happens in the case of Germany, the largest European Union member state and second largest donor to Ukraine, it is harder to ignore, Lucas goes on in a piece which first appeared on the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) website.

Much of this is nothing new, Lucas continues. Germany's "strategic timeout" began with the era of "Gorbymania" in the old West Germany in the 1980s, Lucas writes.

It remained intact after reunification and in fact practically so down to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine starting a little over two years ago.

In the intervening time, decades of influence peddling have provided Russia with an alarmingly effective penetration of German society and its economy, Lucas says, adding that Russian spies, thugs, and crooks have "run riot under the noses of the bureaucracy-bound German police and counter-intelligence services."

By way of example, Lucas cites John Sipher, formerly a top CIA Russia hand, who described these German agencies as "arrogant, incompetent, bureaucratic, useless."

Lucas himself recalls an anecdote told to him by a British agent at a time when Berlin was still divided.

"If you want the Kremlin to take something seriously, give it to the Germans and tell them it's a secret. It'll be on every desk in the Politburo the next morning." That old joke still raises a knowing laugh, Lucas adds.

Of more concrete recent episodes, the piece points towards high-ranking military officers discussing the details of donating Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, or of Chancellor Scholz letting slip the presence of French and British military personnel there.

This of course is no laughing matter; Ukrainians and their friends are justifiably furious about all this, Lucas writes.

The Zeitenwende that the Chancellor Scholz announced in the wake of the invasion has proven to be deeply disappointing, while Germany's military remains under-equipped, ill-led, cash-strapped and overstretched, Lucas writes.

Part of the reason for an apparent aversion to hard-thinking about security, Lucas rights (calling it "self-indulgent), is the result of the two catastrophic defeats in the world wars of the 20th century, and Germany's position as a potential nuclear battleground during the Cold War which dominated the latter decades of that century.

Among other things, this has fostered both anti-militarism and anti-Americanism.

"Even the worst peace is better than the best war," a leading German think-tank member said early on in the current war.

The idea that freedom might be worth dying for counts for nothing, yet greed, by contrast, counts for a lot, Lucas adds.

By way of example, Lucas cites the case of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of the collapsed secure payments firm Wirecard and formerly one of Germany's largest companies; Marsalek has just been unmasked as a spy on behalf of Russia's GRU military intelligence.

The company had enjoyed a degree of political protection which Lucas describes as "extraordinary," given that it apparently engaged in a fraudulent business model and was among other things a useful source for spies engaging in blackmail opportunities – bearing in mind the types of transactions it was sometimes used for.

The latest spy scandal involves a senior official in the German foreign intelligence service, identified under German media rules only as "Carsten L.," and an alleged accomplice, "Arthur E."

Both men went on trial in December for spying for Russia, after being arrested, not as a result of German diligence but thanks to an FBI tip, Lucas continues.

Of more hopeful signs, Lucas writes that despite everything, Germany is the second-largest donor to Ukraine (after the US) in absolute terms, at €27.8 billion given to date.

He says he is also more optimistic about current foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, and notes that Germany confounded expectations in ending its dependence on Russian natural gas following the invasion.

The original CEPA piece is here.

CEPA 's main stated aims include fostering a strong transatlantic alliance and to build networks of future leaders well-versed in Atlanticism.

Edward Lucas is a columnist with The Times and formerly with The Economist, and is a prospective Liberal Democrat candidate at next year's UK general election.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: CEPA

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

Tartu aiming to start reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and surroundings

21:02

Karis invites new Finnish president on state visit to Estonia in May

20:53

Center Party looking to put together strong list for European elections

20:19

Edward Lucas on Germany as 'weakest link' in current security situation

19:44

Minister: Estonia and Japan forge greater relations, support for Ukraine

19:11

Estonia's Kusti Salm, Gen. Martin Herem bestowed Ukraine's Order for Merits

19:05

ETV airs British TV drama 'Litvinenko'

18:28

January budget revenue exceeds expectations

17:55

Entrepreneurs approve of Swedish energy link idea but wouldn't pay for it

17:16

PPA revisits plan to relocate headquarters to Rahumäe street

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

08:55

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

16:28

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

08:26

PPA: Mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case found in Morocco

08:18

Anti-Ukrainian slurs, physical violence mar youth ice hockey game in Kohtla-Järve

09:33

Many smoke-flavored products may disappear in wake of new EU food safety rules

11.03

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: