EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

Estonia and Greece have agreed on a revised deal on EU legislation that specifies when platform workers should be treated as employees. The regulation will also prohibit platforms from firing workers based on non-transparent, automated decisions.

On Monday, March 11, the Council of the European Union adopted a directive on platform work that sets clearer rules on the classification of platform workers as employees and the social rights that go with it.

Estonia and Greece made it possible after they changed their positions and voted in favor. Only France voted against it, and Germany abstained.

Using algorithms in platform work

This is the first-ever piece of EU legislation to regulate algorithmic management in the workplace.

The directive will increase transparency in the use of algorithms in human resource management by ensuring that qualified personnel supervise automated systems and that employees have the right to contest automated decisions.

It will also help to correctly determine the employment status of people working for platforms so that they can benefit from all the employment rights to which they are entitled.

