Minister: Estonia and Japan forge greater relations, support for Ukraine

Estonia-Japan bilateral relations remains strong in both the face of threats provided by an aggressive neighbor, and in their shared passions for things digital, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said while on an official visit to Japan this week.

Minister Tsahkna said he was "delighted to announce that Estonia and Japan have agreed that Estonia will host an expert from Japan's Digital Agency this year."

"There is no doubt that this step will help to increase our cooperation in the digital field," the minister went on via a press release, adding that it was encouraging to see Japan following Estonia's example when developing its own digital state.

"As Russia continues to grossly violate international norms and values, like-minded countries advocating democratic values must stick together and make joint efforts to hold the aggressor state accountable. As states bordering Russia, both Estonia and Japan have a very clear-eyed view of the situation," the minister went on.

In any case, Minister Tsahkna noted that both countries are well aware of the threats Russia's success could entail.

The minister met with his Japanese counterpart, Yōko Kamikawa, and with Minister for Digital Affairs Taro Kono, while in Tokyo – the meeting with the latter mostly covering boosting digital cooperation.

Tsahkna noted that relations between Estonia and Japan were close and strong, united by shared values and the will to defend a rules-based international order.

With regard to the security situation in Japan's neighborhood, Minister Kamikawa highlighted actions by China and North Korea. Both ministers noted the need to boost economic independence from China.

Tsahkna also gave an overview of Estonia's plan to use frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine. His meeting with his Japanese counterpart also covered deeper cooperation on the international arena.

The foreign minister also met with the chairman of the Estonia-Japan Friendship Group while at the Japanese Parliament, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives.

He also met with political, banking, academic and business leaders during the Toyko visit, which ends today, Tuesday with a reception at the Estonian embassy.

