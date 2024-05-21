Foreign Ministry presents book on 100 years of Estonia-Japan relations

Ene Selart and Margus Tsahkna.
Ene Selart and Margus Tsahkna. Source: Foreign Ministry
On May 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a meeting for entrepreneurs on the opportunities of the Japanese market, and presented Ene Selart's new book "The Relations of Estonia and Japan from the 19th Century to early-21st Century."

The Japan-themed day at the ministry began with a presentation on the opportunities and peculiarities of the Japanese market, and market entry strategies.

Opening the discussion, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the relations of Estonia and Japan were excellent, with trade as one of their most important pillars.

Japan market day in Tallinn, May 20. Source: Foreign Ministry

"This March, I had a very meaningful visit to Japan where I was reaffirmed that Estonia and Japan share the same geopolitical values and the two countries have a mutual interest in closer business relations."

Japan is one of the most important trade partners of Estonia in Asia and we are cooperating closely on the development of the e-state and digital services, as well as culture, the ministry said via a press-release.

The discussions on developing business relations between Estonia and Japan was followed by a panel discussion focused on the security situation of Estonia and Japan.

Ene Selart, a researcher at the University of Tartu, presented her new book "The Relations of Estonia and Japan from the 19th Century to early-21st Century."

At the book launch, Tsahkna said Estonia and Japan were connected by more than 100 years of diplomatic relations. "Ene Selart's book is dedicated to our friendship that spans more than a hundred years," he said.

"I am glad that the relations of Estonia and Japan are close and strong; we are united by shared values and the will to defend the rules-based international order."

 --

Editor: Kristina Kersa

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

