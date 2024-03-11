X

Tsahkna rebukes Izmailova in letter to Eesti 200's internal mailing list

News
Margus Tsahkna (second to right), with Züleyxa Izmailova sitting two chairs down to his right at the Eesti 200 general congress. November 19, 2023.
Margus Tsahkna (second to right), with Züleyxa Izmailova sitting two chairs down to his right at the Eesti 200 general congress. November 19, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In a letter sent out to members of the party, Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna admonished Züleyxa Izmailova for allegedly making false accusations and wanted her to apologize. Tsahkna said that such things don't go unnoticed and that actions should have consequences.

ERR is in possession of a letter sent to members of Eesti 200 by party chair Margus Tsahkna in which he provides his own perspective regarding tensions that have arisen within the coalition party that have led, among other things, to MP Kalev Stoicescu's departure from the party board.

Tsahkna wrote that the party board, parliamentary group and staff convened on Wednesday at his request in order to "get a clearer idea regarding the suspicions publicly expressed by some of our party board members regarding party finances" as well as to clear the air.

"The issue raised publicly is a serious one and has impacted our internal atmosphere as well as damaged the reputations of the specific individuals that have been hit by these allegations – speak nothing of the party's reputation," he highlighted.

"At the board's request, Kadri [Napritson-Acuna] as former managing director and Marek [Reinaas] as campaign chief presented the meeting with an overview of all invoices and campaigns from January 1, 2023 through March 1, 2024, as it is about these activities in particular that allegations have been spread that things haven't been in order," Tsahkna explained.

The party chair noted that everyone had the opportunity to review the materials, ask questions and get clarity, adding that no specific allegations regarding financial matters could be made.

"Also, after seeing the bank statements and explanations regarding the invoices, everyone agreed that the party's bookkeeping is in order and that there were likewise no complaints about the accountant that has since left the job," he continued. "Questions were raised about the setup of this year's social media campaign, regarding which a representative of our advertising agency provided explanations and confirmed that the campaign committee has not given them instructions to give anyone preferential treatment. These suspicions were likewise refuted."

Also under discussion was a specific "false allegation by Zuzu against Marek Reinaas," Tsahkna said, citing Eesti 200 board member Züleyxa Izmailova's interview with ERR.

He was particularly bothered by the part where Izmailova said that "This lack of transparency in the decision-making process has also spilled over into the parliamentary group. A concrete example is the issue of reverse auctions for offshore wind farms, where we clearly agreed and suddenly Marek Reinaas decided to go the other way. And there are still no answers to these questions."

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

