X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

News
Marek Reinaas.
Marek Reinaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Head of Eesti 200's Riigikogu group Marek Reinaas described as false Eesti 200 MP and board member Züleyxa Izmailova's claim that the party's change of heart in the matter of supporting offshore wind was orchestrated by Reinaas. The politician also sees no conflict of roles in having business dealings with developer Utilitas' owner Kristjan Rahu.

Izmailova told ERR in an interview that Eesti 200's about-turn on supporting offshore wind came from Marek Reinaas.

She said that "the lack of transparency in the decision-making process has also spilled over from the party board to its parliamentary group too," giving the example of the offshore wind tender where the party was allegedly in agreement until Reinaas decided to go in the opposite direction.

But Reinaas maintains he was not even present for the meeting where the matter was discussed. Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna has said the same.

Reinaas said that he was in Brussels when the matter was being discussed and could not have influenced the outcome in any way.

The politician said that Izmailova is lying and that he expects an apology.

"Zuzu Izmailova also claims that I was part of the energy working group, including the matter of offshore wind. The only thing I can say is that I have never attended a single meeting of that working group. To be perfectly honest, Zuzu is clearly telling untruths," Reinaas noted.

He added that Izmailova is paid too much attention. "Also her letters and claims, because most of it is not true."

ERR also asked Reinaas whether the fact he and [wind developer] Utilitas' owner Kristjan Rahu both own a stake in the Hell Hunt bar in Tallinn constitutes a conflict of roles.

"We went to school together, we founded Hell Hunt together 20 years ago and we're still in it together," Reinaas replied, adding that it is harebrained to try and find a connection there and that he has no plans to pull out of the business.

"To be honest, 20 years ago neither Kristjan nor myself knew wind farms even existed. It is just harebrained to try to find links there."

Reinaas and Rahu both own 25 percent of OÜ Hunt Kriimsilm that operates the pub and made €265,000 at a turnover of €1.2 million in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Nearly 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2024 e-dictation contest

14:22

Raul Parts: Government's decisions contributing to inequality

13:53

Riigikogu committee chair signs joint statement condemning Russian elections

13:53

Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

13:37

Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

13:20

Pärnu County Hunting Association: Our CEO not involved in poaching ring

13:01

Prosecutor general: I have documented conversations with justice minister Laanet

12:41

Madle Lippus: Tallinn city center must be revivified

12:16

Regional ministry plans leaving land tax hikes and exemptions up to local governments

12:05

This year's Võnge Festival to be held at Tallinn Open Air Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: