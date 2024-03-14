Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

Head of Eesti 200's Riigikogu group Marek Reinaas described as false Eesti 200 MP and board member Züleyxa Izmailova's claim that the party's change of heart in the matter of supporting offshore wind was orchestrated by Reinaas. The politician also sees no conflict of roles in having business dealings with developer Utilitas' owner Kristjan Rahu.

Izmailova told ERR in an interview that Eesti 200's about-turn on supporting offshore wind came from Marek Reinaas.

She said that "the lack of transparency in the decision-making process has also spilled over from the party board to its parliamentary group too," giving the example of the offshore wind tender where the party was allegedly in agreement until Reinaas decided to go in the opposite direction.

But Reinaas maintains he was not even present for the meeting where the matter was discussed. Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna has said the same.

Reinaas said that he was in Brussels when the matter was being discussed and could not have influenced the outcome in any way.

The politician said that Izmailova is lying and that he expects an apology.

"Zuzu Izmailova also claims that I was part of the energy working group, including the matter of offshore wind. The only thing I can say is that I have never attended a single meeting of that working group. To be perfectly honest, Zuzu is clearly telling untruths," Reinaas noted.

He added that Izmailova is paid too much attention. "Also her letters and claims, because most of it is not true."

ERR also asked Reinaas whether the fact he and [wind developer] Utilitas' owner Kristjan Rahu both own a stake in the Hell Hunt bar in Tallinn constitutes a conflict of roles.

"We went to school together, we founded Hell Hunt together 20 years ago and we're still in it together," Reinaas replied, adding that it is harebrained to try and find a connection there and that he has no plans to pull out of the business.

"To be honest, 20 years ago neither Kristjan nor myself knew wind farms even existed. It is just harebrained to try to find links there."

Reinaas and Rahu both own 25 percent of OÜ Hunt Kriimsilm that operates the pub and made €265,000 at a turnover of €1.2 million in 2022.

