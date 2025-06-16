Tallest diving tower in the Baltics opens in south Estonia

Tõrva unveiled the tallest diving tower in the Baltics on Saturday with the grand opening of the Lion Tower on the shore of Lake Vanamõisa. Replacing the town's iconic old platform, the new structure rises 14 meters high and promises a safer, more exciting experience for summer swimmers.

On Saturday, June 14, the tallest diving tower in the Baltics — called the Lion Tower (Lõvitorn) — was officially opened on the shore of Lake Vanamõisa in Tõrva. The new structure replaces the legendary Vanamõisa diving platform, offering an even safer and more thrilling option for summer water recreation. The highest platform of the Lion Tower stands 11 meters above the water, while the full height of the tower, including lighting masts, reaches 14 meters.

"The Vanamõisa diving tower has always been a symbol by which almost everyone in Estonia recognizes Tõrva. Now that the tower has become even more distinctive and illuminated, we as Tõrva residents can be even prouder. I'm quite convinced that people from all across Estonia will find their way to Tõrva," said mayor Helen Elias.

The architectural design of the tower was provided by Jaanis Ilves. The structural working design was done by Roolaht & Partners OÜ, the piles were engineered by EstKONSULT OÜ and the lighting design was created by Landhill Consult OÜ.

Construction was carried out by RVT Ehitus OÜ, with Tõrva Municipality construction specialist Andres Jurs responsible for coordinating the project. Construction began in February 2025 and was completed by the end of May.

The total construction cost of the Lion Tower was €229,785, of which €108,000 came from a regional development strategy support measure. The remaining funds came from the Tõrva municipal budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!