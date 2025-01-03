X!

Severe flooding washes away two minor roads in southwest Estonia

The flooded roads in southwestern Estonia.
Heavy rain in the first days of the new year has significantly raised the water levels of rivers, streams, and lakes in the southwestern counties of Viljandi and Pärnu.

The water level has risen to the extent that two low-traffic secondary roads in these counties were inundated on Thursday, rendering them impassable.

The sections consisted of gravel and were as much washed away as they were temporarily flooded.

The stretches remain closed to traffic, and the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) is monitoring the situation, saying it will restore the roads once the flooding recedes.

Elsewhere in Pärnu County, water has also damaged several smaller roads in Saarde Rural Municipality.

The Kamali and Oraveski lakes have overflowed too, with water from the latter flowing through the yard of a residential property and carrying away part of the land (see gallery above).

Local residents have been advised to avoid affected areas so far as is possible, while authorities address the situation.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

