Coming days' weather in Estonia to stay wintry

Fresh snowfalls and blustery conditions will be the order of the day for Estonia through to early next week, so drivers and everyone else should remain in snow mode following the mild weather late last year.

Heavy snowfall overnight has meant even Tallinn is waking up to a morning where an extra five or 10 minutes need to be added to the morning commute time, particularly if driving.

Temperatures were below zero nationwide, meaning that precipitation fell solely as snow, and practically everywhere save for Hiiumaa.

Weather map in Estonia for Friday, January 3, 2025. Source: ERR

Strong westerlies made for blizzard-like conditions in places, and the morning is to be little better on the north coast and in the east.

Temperatures will range between -2 and -6 degrees Celsius Friday morning, but milder along the western coast of the islands, while the westerlies will continue at 7-13 meters per second, with gusts up to 17 meters per second.

The sun, once it has risen, will peep through in places, particularly over Saaremaa.

Daytime weather map, Friday, January 3, 2025. Source: ERR

Daytime brings more snow across the whole country, driven by westerlies which will, if anything, have picked up a little.

Ambient temperatures will have risen by then, but will still be below zero, ranging from -4 degrees in the northeast to -1 over the islands.

By the afternoon, the winds will ease and shift to a southerly direction inland, and by evening, they will have swung round to an easterly direction.

Overnight Friday into Saturday early morning will bring more snow, with occasional let-ups, and ambient temperatures as low as -14 degrees, and no higher than -5 degrees. The west coast will remain milder again.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday will range from -8 to -3 degrees Celsius inland, up to around zero in coastal areas.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, January 4 to Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Source: ERR

The coming days will see similar conditions, though from Tuesday it will get considerably milder again; whereas mean ambient daytime temperatures range from -5 to -3 degrees, and from -9 to -6 degrees at night, overnight into Tuesday the mercury is forecast to rise to -2 degrees, and +3 degrees Tuesday daytime.

The days are slowly getting less short, albeit only by a couple of minutes per day at the moment. Whereas dawn in Tallinn is at 9:17 a.m. Friday, a week later it comes at 9:10 a.m. Sunset is at 3:34 p.m. Friday compared with 3:46 p.m. next Friday, again in Tallinn – there are slight regional variations.

