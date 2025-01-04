Photos: Heavy snowfall lasts all day Friday in Tallinn

In Tallinn, there are around 200 machines used to clear snow from the city's streets. On Friday, drivers in the Estonian capital were struggling with the snowy conditions, while pedestrians were simply enjoying the winter weather.

The heavy snowfall in Tallinn lasted all day on Friday. Elari Udam, deputy head of Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, hopes that the city's contractors will be able to keep on top of the snow clearing effort.

"When you have this kind of continuous snowfall, it means that they have to go out to the same places again after a short period of time. And we have a large number of streets like that . For some there's a more frequent interval and others there's a less frequent interval," Udam said.

One of the companies contracted to clear the snow, Krausberg, is tasked with keeping the roads and sidewalks in the desired condition in the Lasnamäe district. According to Arkady Timofeyev, the project manager, snow clearing takes place in several shifts, and it was not as difficult on Friday as it had been in December, when ice formed on the roads.

While the pedestrians were rather happy about the snow, drivers who spoke to ERR were not satisfied with the snow removal.

"Of course I'm not [satisfied]," said one driver, Valentina. "But it's snowing all the time and it's difficult to clear. I can understand that," she said.

There are currently around 200 machines which are being used to clear the snow from the streets of the Estonian capital.

"There is a minimum level that has to be guaranteed in these conditions. I think that's what we have on the streets today. If the conditions get worse, more equipment will be brought in," Udam said.

The snow will not all be completely removed just yet, with piles left at the side of the capital's roads. However, if more snow continues to fall, it will eventually be taken away.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!