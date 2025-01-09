X!

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

News
Snowstorm Birgit in Tallinn, December 12, 2022.
Snowstorm Birgit in Tallinn, December 12, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Environment Agency warns of heavy snow and blizzard starting on Friday and affecting all parts of the country. Difficult weather conditions are forecast to last well into Saturday.

Heavy snowfall has been forecast for all counties starting Friday morning and accompanied by wind conditions causing blizzards and poor visibility.

On the major islands, 15-25 centimeters of snowfall is expected, dropping to 8-15 cm for the north coast and the central mainland.

Northeast and east wind will pick up to reach speeds of 13 meters per second on the mainland and 12-17 meters per second on the islands, with gusts hitting 24 meters per second (86 kilometers per hour).

The Environment Agency also warns of freezing rain and wet snow buildup, which, coupled with wind conditions, might bring down trees and power lines.

The roads are slippery and visibility poor during blizzards.

The difficult conditions are forecast to last into Saturday, with another 15-25 cm of snowfall expected then.

The Transport Administration recommends drivers plan for longer travel times on Friday morning and throughout the day.

Road maintenance crews across the country are prepared to carry out preventive de-icing and plowing, but the risk of icy conditions remains high. Drivers should be aware that ice may form suddenly and unexpectedly on roads.

The administration reminds motorists that the maximum permitted speed limit is not mandatory and may not be suitable during heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions, and on icy roads.

In addition to challenging road conditions, drivers must be cautious around road maintenance vehicles and their specific features.

More information on road conditions is available via the Tark Tee web portal.

Environment Agency weather warnings for Friday, January 10, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian writer August Gailit's remains reburied in Tallinn cemetery

19:50

Defense minister: Ukraine Defense Contact Group critical for victory

19:40

Smart-ID added to e-voting identification options for 2025 local elections

19:24

Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport kicks off with skiing and Eurovision stars LORDI

19:03

Estonian actor Jane Napp heaps praise on Day of the Jackal co-star Eddie Redmayne

18:27

Businessman Sven Pertens suspected in criminal case

17:50

Estonian food has not gotten much healthier over the years

17:07

Estonian player Rooba instrumental in Finnish ice hockey team's 6-0 victory

16:57

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

16:29

Creditors of Jaak Roosaare's businesses gather for the first time

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

16:57

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

10:19

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

08.01

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

08:04

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo