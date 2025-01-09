Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

The Environment Agency warns of heavy snow and blizzard starting on Friday and affecting all parts of the country. Difficult weather conditions are forecast to last well into Saturday.

Heavy snowfall has been forecast for all counties starting Friday morning and accompanied by wind conditions causing blizzards and poor visibility.

On the major islands, 15-25 centimeters of snowfall is expected, dropping to 8-15 cm for the north coast and the central mainland.

Northeast and east wind will pick up to reach speeds of 13 meters per second on the mainland and 12-17 meters per second on the islands, with gusts hitting 24 meters per second (86 kilometers per hour).

The Environment Agency also warns of freezing rain and wet snow buildup, which, coupled with wind conditions, might bring down trees and power lines.

The roads are slippery and visibility poor during blizzards.

The difficult conditions are forecast to last into Saturday, with another 15-25 cm of snowfall expected then.

The Transport Administration recommends drivers plan for longer travel times on Friday morning and throughout the day.

Road maintenance crews across the country are prepared to carry out preventive de-icing and plowing, but the risk of icy conditions remains high. Drivers should be aware that ice may form suddenly and unexpectedly on roads.

The administration reminds motorists that the maximum permitted speed limit is not mandatory and may not be suitable during heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions, and on icy roads.

In addition to challenging road conditions, drivers must be cautious around road maintenance vehicles and their specific features.

More information on road conditions is available via the Tark Tee web portal.

Environment Agency weather warnings for Friday, January 10, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

