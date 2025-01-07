X!

Snow, sleet and freezing rain create slippery roads and travel challenges

news
Early January in Estonia.
Early January in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Rising temperatures Tuesday could lead to hazardous road conditions, particularly early this morning and in the evening, as precipitation falls as freezing rain, and meltwater refreezes.

This has prompted the Transport Board (Transportiamet) to issue a warning overnight Monday to Tuesday due to worsening road conditions.

Heavy snowfall, with up to 10 cm of accumulation, driven by strong winds, has led to poor visibility, while in places the freezing rain and sleet will make roads slippery, particularly during the morning rush hour.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for travel, to kill their speed, to maintain a larger distance behind the vehicle in front, and to remain cautious about road maintenance vehicles on the roads.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with a road hazard warning for the west of the country. Source: ERR

Temperatures overnight remained below zero on the mainland, but the morning is dawning much milder. While it will be around -2 degrees in and around Tallinn this morning, with slightly lower temperatures in the northeast, much of the rest of the country is seeing temperatures above zero, and up to +5 degrees Celsius over Saaremaa.

At the same time, snow and snowstorms are continuing to affect many areas this morning, mainly in the northern half of the country, driven by southerlies of 5-13 meters per second, in gusts of up to 18 meters per second on the coasts. In much of the west and south, however, the higher temperatures are transforming the precipitation into sleet and rain, with freezing rain in some places, leading to slippery roads.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Source: ERR

While it will remain mostly overcast as the day wears on, the snow, sleet, and rain will abate save for in the easternmost regions of Estonia. The mercury will rise above zero nationwide, too – ranging from +1 degree in the northeast, to +3 degrees in Tallinn, +4 in Pärnu, and +5 degrees on the western islands.

Tuesday night will see averages around zero, however, meaning that again care must be taken when driving, as meltwater and residual rainfall can re-freeze.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, January 8 to Saturday, January 11, 2025. Source: ERR

As the week progresses, mean temperatures will drop, only to rise a little again heading into the weekend. Wednesday will see more sleet and rain in many places, with snow expected at times, and ambient temperatures ranging from -1 degree to +4 degrees.

On Thursday, heavier sleet and snow will spread across the country, with rain on the islands and the coast.

Again, temperatures will be mild for the time of year, fluctuating a couple of degrees above and below zero even at night. Early morning Friday is to see lower temperatures again, however, down to -5 degrees on average overnight Thursday to Friday, and to -3 degrees on Friday itself. Saturday is forecast to be snowy and windy, with temperatures remaining below freezing, although slightly milder than on Friday.

The days are getting longer, however, albeit slowly. Whereas dawn comes at 9.13 am on Tuesday, sunrise is at 9.09 am on Saturday. Similarly, sunset is at 3.41 pm Tuesday, but at 3.48 pm on Saturday (Tallinn times).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:38

Estonian government mulls stripping stateless persons of right to vote by 2029

10:04

Coalition split on how to improve people's subsistence in Estonia

09:32

Inflation rose to 4.1 percent in December

09:28

Bolt predicts car tax, economy boost will increase rental service customers

09:01

Some Estonian political leaders evaluate strongly Trump ambassador nominee

08:32

Ministry considering amendment on starter pistols, replica and toy weaponry

08:11

Arles Taal: Estonia needs to prepare for power outages until major solution found

07:38

Estonia's foreign policy prioritizes Ukraine in 2025

07:13

Tony Lawrence: The Baltic Sea has not become a NATO lake

07:08

Snow, sleet and freezing rain create slippery roads and travel challenges

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

06.01

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

06.01

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

06.01

ICDS director: Russia could cause a humanitarian disaster in Transnistria

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo