Kihnu ferry service disrupted by strong winds

Passenger ferry connections between the mainland and the island of Kihnu were disrupted Wednesday, due to strong winds.

The 4.15 p.m. departure from Kihnu of the Virve, the ferry which serves the island, was postponed to 7 p.m., as was the return trip from Munalaid harbor on the mainland (from 5.45 p.m to 8.15 p.m.).

Weather and sea conditions may continue to cause disruption with regard to taking vehicles on board the ferry.

Due to high water levels, there may be disruptions in the transportation of vehicles.

Departure updates can be followed via the Kihnu Veeteed website here.

