Road conditions 'extremely challenging' on New Year's Eve due to snow, ice

A snow plow truck clearing snow in front of the Kaarli Kirik in Tallinn last winter.
A snow plow truck clearing snow in front of the Kaarli Kirik in Tallinn last winter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Due to heavy snowfall and sleet, road conditions will be extremely challenging on New Year's Eve, and the Transport Administration suggests avoiding unnecessary journeys.

Road surface temperatures will remain below freezing, and the heavy precipitation moving eastward across the country will, in combination with drifting snow, create a significant risk of icy roads.

The precipitation will continue in the early morning transitioning to sleet and rain along the western coast. The danger of slippery roads will persist as temperatures will hover around freezing and there will be strong winds.

Road maintenance teams across Estonia are prepared for de-icing and snow plowing, but the risk of icy roads remains very high, the agency said.

The Transport Administration advises people to avoid traveling tonight if possible.

For those who must drive, it is essential to allocate significantly more time than usual to reach their destination.

In areas with heavy precipitation, drivers should significantly reduce their speed, maintain a greater-than-usual following distance, and account for longer braking distances.

In addition to the difficult road conditions, drivers should be mindful of road maintenance vehicles and their specific characteristics.

When approaching a maintenance vehicle, it is important to stay to the edge of the road, as snowplows extend beyond the centerline to prevent snowbanks from forming in the middle of the road.

If overtaking a maintenance vehicle, ensure it is done safely and remember that the road ahead of the vehicle may not yet be cleared.

Editor: Helen Wright

Road conditions 'extremely challenging' on New Year's Eve due to snow, ice

