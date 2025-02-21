Estonia's recent cold to give way to milder temperatures

While temperatures in parts of the country dipped as low as -20 degrees Celsius (C) overnight into Thursday, Estonia can expect milder weather going forward.

Overnight into Friday, Estonia saw variable skies, with light snowfall in some areas, with lows ranging from -5 to -11 C, and up to the freezing point in some coastal areas.

Friday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy, with no significant precipitation expected. Winds will be out of the southwest and west will be in the 3-9 meters per second (m/s) range, reaching up to 12 m/s on the islands and western coast and gusting up to 16 m/s. Temperatures will range from -9 to -2 C.

The day will be mostly clear and dry in the east, with cloud cover gradually increasing in Western Estonia, and light snow and sleet expected on the islands in the afternoon and parts of the western mainland in the evening.

Friday will see winds out of the south and southwest of 5-9 m/s, gusting up to 14 m/s, on the mainland and 8-15 m/s, gusting up to 21 m/s, along the coast.

Weather forecast for Friday. February 21, 2025. Source: ERR

Expect daytime highs to reach from -4 C to the freezing point, and possibly rise to just above freezing on the islands.

Skies will remain variable in the days to come as well. While Estonia can expect to remain mostly dry over the weekend, Independence Day on Monday will see scattered light snow in parts of the country, with sleet and rain possible to the west.

By Tuesday, skies will be completely overcast again, with rain and sleet in the forecast in Western Estonia and sleet and snow expected to the east.

Temperatures will still hover around -1 C over the weekend, but climb to 1-2 C above freezing on Tuesday.

--

