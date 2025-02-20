Cold spell in Estonia to get milder heading towards Independence Day

Thursday's weather in Estonia remains cold in the morning, and while it will get milder later in the day, it will still be mostly below zero, temperatures-wise as we head into the holiday weekend.

On the other hand, the coming days and nights are set for somewhat milder temperatures, culminating in mean ambient temperatures of +1 degree Celsius on Independence Day, Monday, February 24.

The same temperature gradient – milder in coastal areas, particularly in the west, than in inland zones – remains this morning, rendered chillier by southwesterlies which have picked up since the calm nighttime.

While ambient temperatures on the islands are at around -5 degrees this morning, in Tallinn the figure is nearer -10, and in Haapsalu, slightly colder in Pärnu, down to -13 in Narva, and as cold as -18 degrees in the Tartu area.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2025. Source: ERR

Cloud cover remains, but again there will be no snow.

Thursday daytime brings clearer skies, particularly in the east, and with it rapidly rising temperatures – but still below zero, save for on the islands. Whereas -5 degrees is forecast for Narva during the day, it will be around -1 in Tallinn and Pärnu, and up to +2 degrees Celsius over Saaremaa.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, February 20. Source: ERR

The breezes will die down again as the day wears on, only to pick up Thursday evening and blow from the south.

Nighttime temperatures will remain below freezing but are not forecast to drop below -10 degrees Celsius, and -6 on average, so not as cold as overnight Wednesday to Thursday.

Saturday will remain windy, with some light snowfall and sleet possible on the islands, and occasional rain later in the day.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 0 degrees in western Estonia and range between -1 and -4 degrees inland.

As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures will fluctuate: while the mean ambient temperature overnight Friday to Saturday is forecast at -4, values of -8 degrees are expected the following night, rising to -5 degrees on average on Sunday night and early into Independence Day.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, February 21 to Monday, February 24, 2025. Source: ERR

Daytime Sunday remains clear, with a mean average temperature of -1 degree, but Independence Day itself, Monday, brings average temperatures slightly above zero, meaning what little precipitation is forecast is likely to fall as sleet or rain.

While Monday is a national holiday in Estonia, events start early, with the flag-hoisting ceremony shortly after 7:30 a.m. kicking off a packed itinerary and with plenty of outdoor aspects, including the full military parade in Tallinn.

The days continue to get lighter, at a rate of over five minutes per day.

Whereas dawn is about to break at the time of writing, at a little before 7:45 a.m. to be precise, on Monday it comes over 10 minutes earlier.

Similarly, sunset on Thursday is a bit before 5:30 p.m., and a few minutes before 5:40 p.m. on the Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!