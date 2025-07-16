X!

Full program announced for this summer's Tartu Old Town Buzz festival

Raekoja plats in central Tartu.
Raekoja plats in central Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The full program has been unveiled for this summer's Tartu Old Town Buzz festival. From July 26 to August 10, Tartu's historic old town will be filled with creativity, live music and plenty more.

For two weeks, the old town area of Tartu will be transformed into a cozy and diverse meeting place where people can slow down and (re)discover the charm of the city center.

The festival's heart beats along the stretch of Rüütli tänav between Munga tänav and Lai tänav, with the main stage located in the green area by St. John's Church (Jaani kirik).

A vibrant program, created in collaboration with local cultural institutions and businesses, will also lead visitors on adventures through the city's intriguing side streets.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 26 with the Open Old Town Day, filling the heart of the city with design, music, and a vibrant sense of community. The day culminates in a live show by the Daniel Levi Band.

The full program for the 2025 Tartu Old Town Buzz festival can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

