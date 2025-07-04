X!

Tartu Old Town Buzz festival kicks off July 26 with Daniel Levi Band concert

The Daniel Levi Band will headline the Tartu Old Town Buzz Festival.
The Daniel Levi Band will headline the Tartu Old Town Buzz Festival. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
The brand-new 2-week-long Old Town Festival "Tartu Buzz" is set to begin on Saturday, July 26. The festival aims to breathe life into the city's historical city center and invite people to discover its hidden corners. On the opening day, there will be a colorful mix of design, music, and community activities.

The events on July 26 begin in the morning with the Abakhan Market Buzz and the Creativity Market of Tartu Center for Creative Industries. Both focus on art, music, and filming and provide an opportunity to explore local designs and unique handicrafts.

From midday to 4 p.m., Rüütli tänav will host the open Old Town Day and flea market, offering Tartu residents a chance to give a new life items that are no longer used.

Throughout the day, various cultural and educational institutions of Tartu Old Town will offer different activities. The Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum will have an adventure trail and a guided tour of Tartu's sporting landmarks.

Younger visitors can enjoy a soap bubble workshop, while knowledge-seekers will be able to test themselves in a summer wellness quiz organized by the Tartu Youth Work Center.  

The day culminates with a concert by the Daniel Levi Band at 7 p.m., held in the green area next to St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) – the heart of Tartu buzz.

According to the festival's project manager Maarja Liba, the collaboration between local Old Town businesses and museums highlights the true potential of the community.

"Tartu Buzz is a meeting point in the heart of the Old Town, where culture, community, and history come together. The goal of the festival is to encouraging people to rediscover the charm of the Old Town and to highlight what is already here today," Liba said.

Tartu Buzz takes place frum July 26 to August 10. While the main events will be in the green area by St. John's Church (Jaani kirik), the festival program will also lead participants to the side streets nearby. The schedule will be updated continuously and can be found on the city's official website here.

Editor: Michael Cole

