Gallery: Song and Dance Festival fire lit in Tartu County

On Sunday morning, the flame for the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" was lit in the park of the Estonian National Museum in Tartu. The sunrise ceremony marked the beginning of an 18-day journey for the flame through Estonia's counties. It will arrive in Tallinn on July 2.

The flame for the Song and Dance Festival was lit in the park of the Estonian National Museum by the festival's artistic team, including Song Festival Artistic Director Heli Jürgenson, Dance Festival Chief Director Helena-Mariana Reimann and Folk Music Festival Creative Director Helin Pihlap.

To commemorate the ceremonial event, the festival's lead organizers planted an oak tree in the park and placed a memorial stone beside it.

The flame-lighting ceremony featured performances by the Karlova School children's choir from Tartu, the Tartu University Mixed Choir, the dance group Soveldaja and musicians Andre Maaker and Margo Kõlar.

On Sunday, the flame also began its journey across Estonia from Tartu County. Over the next two and a half weeks, it will travel from county to county, stopping in locations that hold cultural and symbolic significance for local communities, according to the Song Festival's press office.

"The lighting of the flame in the ERM park today marks the symbolic beginning of the Song and Dance Festival, connecting and uniting all of Estonia. The torch, with its legendary flame, brings the spirit of the festival close to everyone — wherever they may be," said Margus Toomla, director of the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, in a press release.

"The journey of the flame from Tartu to Tallinn has become an integral part of the festival tradition, thanks originally to the initiative of the Estonian Male Choir Association. This year, we are once again grateful to the Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology, which will travel with the flame across Estonia, keeping it alive through rain, wind and sunshine. We also thank all the regional curators whose efforts make this 18-day journey possible in every county and major city," Toomla added.

The ceremonial procession of the Song Festival flame from Tartu to Tallinn first took place in 1969, marking the 100th anniversary of the first Song Festival. Since 1990, the journey has become a regular tradition.

The torch relay is organized by the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation in cooperation with local governments and the ESTO organizing committee, and runs from June 15 to July 2.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" will be held in Tallinn from July 3 to 6, 2025. The festival's artistic director is Heli Jürgenson, with Helena-Mariana Reimann as chief director of the Dance Festival and Helin Pihlap as creative lead for the Folk Music Festival. The journey of the flame is organized by the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation in collaboration with local governments and the ESTO team.

On Sunday and Monday, the flame will remain in Tartu County. All those interested are welcome to follow its journey.

