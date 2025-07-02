X!

Song and Dance Festival to be shown live on big screen in Tartu's Pirogov Park

The Song and Dance Festival will be shown on a big screen in Tartu's Pirogov Park.
For all those who are in Tartu this week and can't make it up to Tallinn, the main performances from the 2025 Song and Dance Festival will be shown live on a big screen in Pirogov Park. Guests are advised that bringing joyful spirit is compulsory, while chairs, picnic blankets, raincoats and snacks are recommended but optional.

The full schedule of events from the 2025 Song and Dance Festival to be broadcast live in Tartu's Pirogov Park is as follows:

Friday, July 4

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. / Folk musicians' concert from Freedom Square (Vabaduse välkjak).

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. / 3rd performance of the XXI Dance Celebration at Kalev Central Stadium

Saturday, July 5

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. / Festive parade of all participants from Freedom Square to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

7.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. / Opening concert of the XXVIII Song Celebration at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Sunday, July 6

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. / Grand concert of the XXVIII Song Celebration at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

The events from the 2025 Song and Dance Festival can also be followed live on ERR here.

Editor: Michael Cole

