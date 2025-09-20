Estonian drone photographer captures magic, from islands to dance festivals

Popular Estonian drone photographer Kaupo Kalda says his work is both hobby and job, capturing moments that pay the bills but also bring pure joy.

Though his photography often ends up in various publications, Kalda emphasized that the real reward comes from the experience itself.

"When I photograph Keri or Kõpu Lighthouse, those images end up on postcards and it's work too, but it's also a reward for just going out and doing it," he said. "But I don't do it only for that reason."

Drones transformed Kalda's life, giving him a new perspective and creative freedom.

"If you do something you feel that passionate about, you don't even need to have much talent," he noted, adding that he's learned a great deal, but still has so much more to explore. "When you're that passionate, you'll be driven to keep learning."

Kalda's subjects range from events to islands, but recent favorite subjects have been "anything old," including tiny wooden chapels and manor houses.

"Every photo or video freezes a moment forever," he said. "That moment will never come again."

Even when shooting events like the Dance Festival, Kalda said the emotional impact is profound.

"My eyes were wet [with tears] the whole time," he admitted. "It's so damn positive, you want to shout, 'I'm happy to be here! Thank you!'"

Putting down the camera

Located off the Northern Estonian coast, the tiny, 3.1-hectare Keri Island has become a bit of a second home for Kalda and his family, who have volunteered as lighthouse keepers for seven or eight years.

He has photographed the lighthouse on the island countless times over the years, and since the weather there is never the same twice, he still hasn't tired of the subject.

Even so, Kalda does his best to set his work aside while there.

"You do appreciate the moment, but you're sitting there on your screen," he acknowledged, adding that on Keri Island, he can step away from the camera and just relax. "I've even felt absolute happiness here on a couple occasions."

