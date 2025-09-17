New stamp features work of top Estonian street artist Edward von Lõngus

Omniva has issued its first postage stamp dedicated to street art. The new stamp features top Estonian street artist Edward von Lõngus' 2022 work "Paper Plane."

"Featuring Edward von Lõngus' 'Paper Plane' on a stamp is a bold move, as it brings street art into philately (the collection and study of postage stamps – ed.) – a field where it has rarely appeared. Our aim is to expand the boundaries of philately by introducing contemporary art and the cultural language of the younger generation to postage stamps," said Hannes Nagel, head of philately at Omniva.

Omniva's new Edward von Lõngus stamp. Source: Hanna-Liis Vaasa

Another distinctive feature of the new street art stamp is the use of the tête-bêche layout on the stamp sheet, meaning that two stamps are printed as mirror images of each other – one upright, the other inverted. This allows collectors to obtain a paired set of stamps. Tête-bêche layouts have been used only very rarely in Estonian philately.

The street art stamp is priced at €1.50, making it suitable for sending domestic letters. Designed by Kaarel Kukk, the stamp will be issued in a print run of 12,000. The stamp and first day cover will be available from Monday in Omniva's e-store and post offices across Estonia.

Omniva will issue 30 stamps in 2025 to commemorate important themes and significant events in Estonia and Estonian society.

Edward von Lõngus is one of Estonia's best known street artists, whose works often appear unexpectedly in public spaces and sharply address social, political and cultural themes.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!