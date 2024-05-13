Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition takes over abandoned building in Tallinn

News
"Hello Mister Police Officer!" in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

"Hello Mister Police Officer," an exhibition of Tartu street art, has finally arrived in Estonia after already having been on show in Germany and Scotland. The exhibition can now be seen in the abandoned guard booths of Tallinn's Krull Quarter.

In an old dilapidated guardhouse, water drips from the ceiling and paint peels from the walls. And so it appears that Tartu's street art is in its element. There's no gallery space lined with white walls here, but instead the ragged glory of life carries on all around it.

"What I like about this building is that there are no really fixed trajectories, we want visitors to walk around and explore. To discover the things that the artists didn't put here themselves, but have been put here over time – all those peeling walls and the calendar that's on the wall, or the rust on the clock that's been left standing there. All these things are also part of the exhibition," said Sirla, one of the exhibitions' curators.

According to the curators, 'Hello Mister Police Officer' is an exhibition of 'wandering,' so to speak, with works of street art hidden in the corners of the building, and visible to visitors as they keep moving forward.

The exhibition tells the story of the street art scene in Tartu as a small town. Curator Kadri Linn said that the charm of Tartu street art lies in its collective spirit.

"What unites all street artists is that they have all missed something or wondered what would happen if the police came and asked for explanations. Hence the general concept and name of the exhibition, 'Hello Mister Police Officer.' Everyone in Tartu also has these stories about how you have to behave and prepare yourself mentally," Lind said.

Therefore, the walls contain a number of stories about the encounters Tartu's street artists have had with the police and the thoughts and feelings those meetings evoked.

The street art exhibition "Hello Mister Police Officer" is on display until June 2. More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:24

Private healthcare growing thanks to EHIF contracts, private insurance

11:58

Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition takes over abandoned building in Tallinn

11:20

State procurement could help Estonia begin production of attack drones

10:55

Harno green skills program merely ticking boxes, critics say

10:42

Forest Brother finally laid to rest in Raasiku cemetery

10:01

Britan's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

09:22

Minister awaiting phosphorite feasibility study before meeting with affected residents

08:55

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

08:01

Gallery: Estonia's Eurovision entrants arrive home

07:16

Monday's electricity prices in Estonia peak at €400 per Mwh in the morning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

12.05

5miinust and Puuluup after the grand final: The best song won

12.05

Estonia's neighbors to change their alcohol policies

12.05

Switzerland wins Eurovision as Estonia comes in 20th

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10.05

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

11.05

Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

12.05

Kaija Teemägi: Generation Alpha takes to the labor market

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo