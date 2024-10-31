Alternative R&B star JMSN: I cannot wait to get to Tallinn and play

This Saturday (November 2), Christian Berishaj, better known as JMSN, is set to perform at Tallinn's Club Privé as part of his "Soft Spot" European tour. Ahead of the show, ERR News spoke to JMSN to find out more about life on the road and what fans can expect from him, both in Estonia and in the future.

Detroit-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JMSN (pronounced "Jameson") has been described as one of the most influential artists in the contemporary R&B and alternative music scenes.

With influences ranging from Whitney Houston to Prince and Nirvana to Radiohead, JMSN's 2012 debut album "Priscilla" even drew comparisons with The Weeknd. He's since gone on to collaborate with a host of artists including hip hop stars Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs and Kaytranda.

This Saturday, November 2, JMSN is set to perform in Estonia for the first time, with a show at Tallinn's Club Privé in support of his 2023 album "Soft Spot." JMSN told ERR News that fans in Estonia can expect to hear plenty of tunes from "Soft Spot" during the show along with "a mix of songs spanning through a lot of [my other] albums."

"I honestly don't know what to expect from Estonia," JMSN says, adding that he is definitely looking forward to learning more about the country and its relationship with music while he's in town. "I cannot wait to get there and play."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMSN (@jmsn)

JMSN's Tallinn gig is one of eleven dates on the European leg of his tour. After kicking off in Athens on October 23, he's already played sold out shows in Sofia and Belgrade along the way, before finally making it to the capitals of all three Baltic states.

With such a busy schedule, JMSN admits that there's barely enough to explore the places he visits on tour, let alone come up with new material. "Yeah, I don't really have time to do much of anything but prepare for the show, play the show and try to get rest and food," he says. "And, unfortunately, no I'm not able to create music while on tour."

But, unsurprisingly for an artist who is constantly pushing himself to grow and move on to the next thing, JMSN has plenty of plans for the future.

After the Tallinn show on Saturday, there's time for JMSN to play one more gig in Helsinki to round off this European tour. Then, it's back to the business of making new music.

"I'm putting together a new album, finishing mixing it right now, " he says. The next step is to "start to shoot videos and put artwork and a creative direction together," – both processes he, unlike many other artists, is involved in from start to finish.

"Then we will start rolling it out. I can't wait as again it's different than anything I've done before."

****

JMSN will perform live at Club Privé in Tallinn on Saturday, November 2. Tickets are available on Piletilevi.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!