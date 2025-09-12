A concert in central Rakvere was one of many events marking the 90th birthday of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt on Thursday.

The anniversary was marked all over Estonia, including in Rakvere, where he spent his school years, and where there is an under-construction music house named after him.

"Arvo Pärt – honorary citizen of Rakvere – has given us very much. He has given the possibility for both spiritual and physical cultural heritage, which can be seen in our city in the form of events and concerts as well as in our music house under construction," said acting director of the Rakvere cultural center Katrin Põllu.

For music enthusiast Alar Peek, meanwhile, said: "In the world he is, of course, highly valued, and by me also naturally valued," said Peek.

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Conductor Verner Mölder said that he undoubtedly feels reverence when conducting Pärt's music.

"At present a living Estonian composer, who is still so well known... Maybe as ordinary citizens we cannot imagine how much he elevates our small country – so naturally great reverence and respect," Mölder said.

The central part of the music house under construction consists of the Pauluse kirik, originally a church designed by architect Alar Kotli and left unfinished due to the upheaval of World War Two. The neighboring school building, attended by Pärt, was the work of the same architect.

On Thursday, the Estonian National Male Choir performed for the people of Rakvere. "We can certainly say that he is the most famous Estonian…undoubtedly our most famous person," conductor Mikk Üleoja said.

The Ukuaru muusikamaja music house, to be named after Arvo Pärt, will be completed next year, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pärt's tintinnabuli compositional technique first emerging, in evidence in pieces such as Spiegel im Spiegel and Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten.

