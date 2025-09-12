X!

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school

News
Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school.
Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

A concert in central Rakvere was one of many events marking the 90th birthday of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt on Thursday.

The anniversary was marked all over Estonia, including in Rakvere, where he spent his school years, and where there is an under-construction music house named after him.

"Arvo Pärt – honorary citizen of Rakvere – has given us very much. He has given the possibility for both spiritual and physical cultural heritage, which can be seen in our city in the form of events and concerts as well as in our music house under construction," said acting director of the Rakvere cultural center Katrin Põllu.

For music enthusiast Alar Peek, meanwhile, said: "In the world he is, of course, highly valued, and by me also naturally valued," said Peek.

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Conductor Verner Mölder said that he undoubtedly feels reverence when conducting Pärt's music.

"At present a living Estonian composer, who is still so well known... Maybe as ordinary citizens we cannot imagine how much he elevates our small country – so naturally great reverence and respect," Mölder said.

The central part of the music house under construction consists of the Pauluse kirik, originally a church designed by architect Alar Kotli and left unfinished due to the upheaval of World War Two. The neighboring school building, attended by Pärt, was the work of the same architect.

On Thursday, the Estonian National Male Choir performed for the people of Rakvere. "We can certainly say that he is the most famous Estonian…undoubtedly our most famous person," conductor Mikk Üleoja said.

The Ukuaru muusikamaja music house, to be named after Arvo Pärt, will be completed next year, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pärt's tintinnabuli compositional technique first emerging, in evidence in pieces such as Spiegel im Spiegel and Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:59

Estonian FA chief: Kicking Russia out of UEFA would be a strange thing to do

10:29

Reform Party co-founder: Some current party leaders sport utterly leftist views

10:28

Bill to give Tallinn municipal police more powers awaits government approval

10:11

Crusader-era battlefield search in Estonia uncovers 'bonus' later site instead

09:47

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school

09:13

Ott Tänak fastest in Rally Chile initial shakedown run

08:57

Don't upload ID photos to AI apps, Estonian law enforcement warns

08:39

Estonian MPs urge US Congress to continue funding Baltic Security Initiative

11.09

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

11.09

Experts criticize ministry's proposed anti-terrorism bill over 'thought control' concerns

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

11.09

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

11.09

Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

11.09

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

11.09

University of Tartu to dial back English medical program

11.09

Fewer Finns coming to Estonia and foreign tourism hasn't bounced back

11.09

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

11.09

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo