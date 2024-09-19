Estonian fashion brand Maison Beast looking to make waves on world stage

This week, fresh from appearing at this year's New York Fashion Week, representatives of the Estonian street fashion brand Maison Beast visited ETV's "Terevisioon" studio. Founder Mihail Burõhh and designer Kristiina Jeromans said they want to show the world that it is possible for a big fashion brand to emerge from little Estonia.

Before setting up Estonian fashion brand Maison Best, founder Mihail Burõhh worked in the financial sector.

Burõhh was inspired to create his own brand by U.S rappers and hip-hop culture. "The time came to do something that was different. We thought we would build Maison Beast into a house that wouldn't just be a fashion brand, but something a bit bigger. Since I couldn't do it on my own, I invited my best friend and partner, Kaido (Põldma - ed.) and Kristiina too. At the time, we had nothing to offer beyond just a good idea, no money or anything else, just really big ambitions," Burõhh said.

Within just one and a half years, Maison Beast were heading to the States to take part in 2024's New York Fashion Week.

According to Maison Beast's head designer Kristiina Jeromans, the main inspiration came from the clamor for more formal wear.

Maison Beast defines itself as a premium streetwear brand. "It's the use of materials and the place where we produce that is important. We make everything from scratch, even the fabrics are woven from scratch for us. All the things that we do are basically in the same class as the higher-end premium brands," said Jeromans.

Burõhh stressed that the word "premium" does not only refer to the price, but also to quality and production methods.

--

