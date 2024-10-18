X!

Estonian street clothing brand Maison Beast opens new Tallinn showroom

Estonian street fashion brand Maison Beast opens its first showroom in Tallinn.
Source: Kaarel Metssalu
Estonian street fashion brand Maison Beast, which participated in this year's New York and Milan Fashion Weeks, has opened its first showroom in Tallinn.

The opening of the new Maison Beast showroom on Tallinn's Tartu maantee also included the screening of the mini-documentary film "Maison Beast: New York State of Mind." The movie candidly chronicles the brand's journey from Estonia to its first international fashion week in New York.

"This is part of our brand's values – to be transparent and show everyone how we are building Maison Beast. Also, a lot of people at home probably don't see what really goes on at international fashion weeks. That's why we took a videographer with us to New York to capture all the important moments on the spot, so we could share the experience with our family, friends and fans," explained Mihail Burõhh, the brand's founder.

The showroom on Tartu maantee, is where all the brand's creative work is born, from the ideas and cuts of the clothes to the creative materials. At the same time, it also functions as a boutique store, where customers can see and buy Maison Beast's creations in a unique environment.

The mini-documentary "New York State of Mind" about Maison Beast's journey to New York Fashion Week can be seen here:

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

