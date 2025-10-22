X!

Tallinn Fashion Week kicks off on Wednesday with award ceremony and gala

Tallinn Fashion Week.
Tallinn Fashion Week. Source: ERR
On Wednesday evening, the Kuldnõel and Hõbenõel fashion design awards are set to be presented at the opening gala of this year's Tallinn Fashion Week.

The Kuldnõel award is given for outstanding creative work over the past 5 years, while the Hõbenõel award recognizes a designer who has made a name for themselves over the last 12 months.

Preparations for Tallinn Fashion Week, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, began early. The highlight of the first evening is the presentation of this year's fashion design awards.

First to take the stage was Kristiina Jeromans, co-founder and head designer of the clothing brand Maison Beast and Silver Needle nominee, with her collection "Mob Ties," which combines 90s aesthetics and personal memories.

"My biggest source of inspiration was my grandmother's Persian rug, which I used to create a new version, so to speak – I drew a digital version of it and printed it on a couple of items and a couple of jackets. And then there was another thing – everyone had lace curtains and tablecloths at home. These lace curtains have been used to make a tracksuit set, where the lace curtain has been incorporated as a detail," explained Jeromans, who is among the nominees for this year's Hõbenõel award.

Auria Nurm, who won the Hõbenõel award in 2015, returns this year with a completely different collection. The main keyword on this occasion is "spirituality."

"The main goal of this collection is to highlight nature's spiritual guides, which are embroidered onto the garments. Their significance lies not only in their appearance, but also in their energetic influence on people," Nurm said.

Katrin Kuldma has been creating custom-made clothing since 1993. According to Kuldma, her nomination for this year's Kuldnõela award is a sign of professional recognition from her peers.

"I don't think I've done anything very differently or much better than before, but as a person and a professional, you still need the attention and recognition of other professionals," said Kuldma.

In addition to Kuldma, Cärol Ott and Kirill Safonov have also been nominated for the Kuldnõel award.



Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

