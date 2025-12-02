X!

Art Deco fashion centennial dazzles in Estonian castle exhibition

News
"Art Deco.: 100 Years of Fashion" at Keila-Joa's Schloss Fall. December 2025. Source: ERR
News

In western Harju County, Keila-Joa's Schloss Fall celebrates 100 years of Art Deco fashion, featuring vintage 1920s–30s pieces from sequined gowns to lavish accessories.

The exhibition, "Art Deco: 100 Years of Fashion," highlights how European style evolved between the two World Wars.

Curator Evelina Vedom said visitors will find everything "from beaded evening gowns to theater jackets."

The show also includes pieces from Egypt in a nod to the "Egyptomania" of the 1930s, which joined the broader Asian influences on fashion of the previous decade.

The garments and accessories come from the collection of fashion historian and collector Alexander Vassiliev. His archives include some half a million items collected over 50 years from auctions, flea markets and antique shops around the world.

On display in Keila-Joa are 56 historical costumes and over 200 accessories, photographs and works of art.

The end of World War I brought significant changes to Europe's political landscape as the great empires — Russian, Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman, and German — collapsed, giving rise to new nations such as Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and the Baltics. These young countries directly influenced the development of fashion, including inspiring a fascination with Eastern European national folklore.

Vassiliev said Art Deco emerged in the interwar years and reflected a shift in the emancipation of women. Women could vote, smoke in social settings and drive, and the rise of electrical lighting allowed nightlife to really flourish.

"The end of the war saw women fall in love with parties and nightclubs," he said, adding that beads, sequins and shimmering stones soon became signature embellishments.

According to the organizers, the exhibition at Schloss Fall can be viewed as a two-act production.

The first act, running from December through March, focuses on Art Deco winter fashion while the second act, open from March through next summer, will showcase spring and summer fashion of the 1920s–30s.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

15:54

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

15:40

Estonia's TSO signs island operation capability contract with national power company

15:11

Riigikogu votes in favor of lifting 'fuel-gate' MP's parliamentary immunity

15:00

TSO Elering planning a hydrogen pipeline from Finland through Estonia to Germany

14:29

Mari Peegel: No simple solutions in culture funding

14:26

Official says Isamaa member's husband got preference in Tallinn coalition deal

13:59

Art Deco fashion centennial dazzles in Estonian castle exhibition

13:32

Estonia looking to delegate some child protection functions to other specialists

12:49

Outgoing Tallinn mayor: New coalition pact lacks leadership vision

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

01.12

Expert: Situation worse for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia than in Pokrovsk

01.12

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

01.12

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

01.12

MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

01.12

Investors and companies quitting Tallinn stock exchange

10:31

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

01.12

Social Democratic Party MP blasts finance minister's sarcastic US administration post

09:25

French NATO forces in Estonia hold 'Missile Day' to showcase live-fire power

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo