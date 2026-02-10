Estonian software engineer's bold men's shoe collection refuses to be boring

Taavi Tänavsuu, an Estonian software engineer, has collected bold, playful shoes since he was a kid. Now he owns around 50 pairs, and they're magnets for compliments.

"People have made all kinds of comments, all positive," Tänavsuu said. "Mainly from women, some men too. Some of them are genuinely fascinated."

All of the shoes he buys are meant to be worn. He seeks out details like high platforms, tall heels, bright colors and wooden soles — styles considered unusual for men's shoes today.

"Out of all shoe designs, only about ten percent are made for men, while women get 100 percent: they push boundaries and experiment with all kinds of things," Tänavsuu said. "I reject the idea that men explicitly have to wear incredibly boring shoes."

Taavi Tänavsuu owns dozens of pairs of shoes, from fringed platforms and high-heeled chucks to four-figure Balenciagas. Source: ERR

His passion for shoes dates back to the 1990s, when options in Estonia were limited. Though his collection has grown since, he still chooses every new pair carefully.

"I hardly ever buy shoes on impulse, even though that might sound a bit contradictory," Tänavsuu admitted. "Shoes do spark an emotional response [in me], but I don't buy based on that."

His most expensive pair? €1,500 Balenciagas from Rome.

