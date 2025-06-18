Estonian designer Lilli Jahilo's dress on show at Swedish royal family baptism

Estonian fashion designer Lilli Jahilo got the royal treatment last Friday, at the christening of Princess Ines of Sweden, Duchess of Västerbotten, the granddaughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Jahilo noted on her social media account that the princess was baptized at the Royal Chapel at Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, with godmother Sandrine Kockum wearing the 'Dioni' dress in marine blue by Lilli Jahilo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilli Jahilo (@lillijahilo)

Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland herself has worn Jahilo's designs, following a call from the royal stylist, while other international interest has included that from First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who visited Jahilo's showroom during an official visit to Tallinn in April.

Jahilo, along with fellow designers Kriss Soonik and Tanel Veenre and others, donated awards to the Estonian Embassy in London-organized charity event #Walk4Ukraine, which raised more than €60,000 in support of Ukraine.

Jahilo herself says of her work that she wants it "to speak for itself — not the media fuss, not the noise, just the clothes and the meaning behind them."

"If fashion is your only goal and passion and desire, then this is for you — but it's a very competitive and very harsh world," she also told ERR earlier this year.

Jahilo stresses sustainability, urging consumers to buy fewer, better garments that last years instead of indulging in the latest here-today, gone-tomorrow fashion.

She says her passion for design began in childhood, making clothes from kitchen towels and creating her first collection in school, which launched her path into fashion.

After studying fashion in Norway and in Tallinn, Jahilo set up her own label, back in 2010. This was very much on-the-job training including with the business aspects, which she gradually learned.

