Gallery: ERKI Fashion Show 2024 winners announced

On Tuesday, the ERKI Fashionshow winners were announced at the Estonian Academy of Arts as Britten Pärkson, Alice Pärtelpoeg, and Joanne-Heleene Sõrmus.

Nearly 1,000 people came to watch the EKA student-created fashion show and presented 16 different collections from 20 designers.

This year students chose to change the review criteria and the awards were placed into three categories: Ready-to-Wear, Fashion as Art, and Innovative Approaches of Fashion.

The prize and €1,000 prize money were awarded to Britten Pärkson in the ready-to-wear category, Alice Pärtelpoeg in the Fashion as Art category and Joanne-Heleene Sõrmus in the Innovative Approaches of Fashion category.

The jewelry artist on the jury, Tanel Veenre, said the students with sometimes serious and difficult topics through their art, but they did it without becoming cliched. "They managed to do it easily, hopefully, and humanly," Veenre said.

One of the judges Italian fashion designer and the creative director of the Istituto Europeo di Design, Giovanni Ottonello, said that if you leave aside a few separate collections, then this year ERKI was colorless for the first time. The whole show and collection conception was fulfilled with muted colors, soft and earthly tones, and the waiting presence.

The winners were selected by a nine-member jury which included YouWie Roes, Giovanni Ottonello, Annamari Vänskä, Roberta Einer, Frida Jõe, Äli Kargoja, Ženja Fokin, Aljona Eesmaa and Tanel Veenre.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

