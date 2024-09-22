Best Estonian design products picked at Fotografiska

Design awards were presented at Fotografiska in Tallinn last night. The Estonian Design Center and the Designers' Union, along with their partners, handed out the design awards, which are given out every two years.

At the Estonian Design Awards Gala, the best design products from the past two years were recognized, with the prestigious Bruno product design awards being presented. In the lifestyle product design category, the winner was the "Brah" accessory collection by Birgit Peerna and Moolen Veering. In the environmental product design category, the seat series "Sahin" by Markus and Mirjam Pärnamets took the top prize, while in the engineering product design category, the "Vool" electric vehicle charger, designed by Egert Uibo, was awarded.

Mait Summatavet, an interior architect and designer, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to Estonian design. His work includes interior designs for notable spaces such as the ERR TV building cafe, Ugala Theater, the Bank of Estonia building and the Office of the President. Summatavet emphasized that his designs stem from a deep respect for the original architects of the spaces he works with.

"I believe one of the greatest values of any space is its volume or openness. Whether it's a small or large space, it should always feel spacious and welcoming. This, in my opinion, is one of the best achievements in my field," said the award recipient.

The design agency Unt/Tammik won the annual "Design in Space" award for their spatial graphics project Tireli-Tareli-Tiit in the Tartu University Hospital's Children's Clinic.

"Our goal was to give children as much room as possible for their imagination to create their own stories, without underestimating young viewers," commented Eve Unt. "We aimed to keep the images as light and bright as possible, to support the small patients and not interfere with the daily work of the staff," added Marju Tammik.

Additionally, a special prize from the European Union's SMOTIES project was awarded to Indrek Leht for his creative work in designing remote areas, specifically for the Joaveski settlement. The Bruno People's Choice Award went to Susanna Peters for her special collection of uniforms for LHV Bank.

In addition to the winners, honorable mentions in the lifestyle product design category went to Haeun Kim for the AI-based vase series "Craft 2.0," Sandra Luks for her recycled denim lace evening dresses "Luks," and Piibe Tomp for her leather slippers "Kyoto." In the environmental product design category, Elize Hiiop's 3D-printed porcelain light fixture "Kookon" (Cocoon), Triinu Triibmann and Diederik Kales' outdoor lamp "Tammepuu" (Oak tree), and Vera Kunhartova's "Oak Line Equa" massage table received honorable mentions. Meanwhile, in the engineering product design category, Lauri Hirvesaar's autonomous delivery vehicle Clevon 1, Siim Simmermann's remote sensing device Superbrain for the visually impaired and Arno Peever's film processor Ago were also recognized.

--

