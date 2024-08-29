Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

"No Time to Waste," a transit pavilion design submitted by the Brussels-based duo Elisabeth Terrisse de Botton and Matthieu Brasebin, has been chosen as the winner of the installation program of the 2024 Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB). The pavilion will be built as a temporary installation at Tallinn's central Baltic Station (Balti jaam).

Selected from among more than 80 designs submitted to the competition, construction of the winning project "No Time to Waste" will begin at Baltic Station next month. The pavilion will be inaugurated on October 11, during the opening week of the 2024 Tallinn Architecture Biennale. Thereafter, the transit pavilion will remain at the station as a permanent installation, according to a press release.

The two-stage competition "For-This-Situation" challenged emerging architects to develop creative designs for a temporary outdoor installation at Tallinn's busiest local transport hub – Baltic Station. The pavilion will be located on the edge of the largely intact bastion belt encircling Tallinn's medieval Old Town, a UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site.

Offering an alternative breakout space for residents and visitors of the city, "No Time to Waste" by Elisabeth Terrisse de Botton (Spain) and Matthieu Brasebin (France) focuses on killing time as well as providing shelter, but also making time spent waiting worthwhile.

The pavilion's design features a series of walls that define a sequence of covered and permeable rooms that are open for future developments. Inspired by the gabion wall constructive system, lightweight steel cages that will be filled with leftover stone or rubble will serve as the external foundations for the pavilion. Variations in the density of this filling will also provide the walls with some degree of transparency. The structure of the roof will be composed of a grid system made of primary beams and secondary battens.

Workshops focused on building and activating the pavilion will involve architecture and design students from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). Construction of the pavilion will also utilize repurposed and reused resources, including production waste from the Estonian company Thermory.

Visuals from the competition brief depicting the planned location and conditions at Tallinn's Baltic Station for the transit pavilion installation. Source: TAB 2024

The jury panel for the installation program competition was led by architect and TAB 2024 chief curator Anhelina L. Starkova and included Kavakava Architects architect Indrek Peil, architect and educator Austris Mailitis, Tallinn Urban Planning Department architect and urban planner Ann Kristiin Entson and engineer and Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) lecturer Simo Ilomets.

All entries that had been selected for advancement to the second stage of the installation competition will be presented at a separate exhibition at the Museum of Estonian Architecture.

The 7th Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB 2024), "Resources for a Future," kicks off in the Estonian capital on October 9, filling the heart of Tallinn with a diverse program aimed at promoting dialogue as well as encouraging experimentation.

Curated by Anhelina L. Starkova together with Daniel A. Walser and Jaan Kuusemets, TAB 2024 is being organized by the Estonian Center for Architecture.

