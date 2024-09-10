Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

On Tuesday, Tallinn City Government approved a detailed plan for a property at the corner of Kopli tänav and Vana-Kalamaja tänav in the city's Põhja-Tallinn district. The plan allows for an extension of the existing three-story hotel, adding up to five stories, as well as developments to improve the surrounding urban space.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor for City Planning Madle Lippus (SDE), the renovation and proposed expansion of the hotel, which is located at the end of Vana-Kalamaja tänav, will contribute to densifying the city center area and diversifying the range of available services.

"The Baltic Station (Balti Jaam) central area is the gateway to the Old Town and Tallinn's maritime city, and the Kopli tänav front is one of its representative sides. Visitors to the city will immediately have a new place to stay at the train stop, and local residents will have more diverse services that can be used independently of the hotel," said Lippus.

The planned area falls within the Telliskivi district of Tallinn and also lies in the protective zone of the Old Town heritage area. The plan combines two plots, Kopli 2c and Vana-Kalamaja 4, with a total area of 0.26 hectares.

The existing building will be preserved, and the new construction is designed to follow that building line along Vana-Kalamaja tänav. The Kopli tänav side will include commercial spaces available for use independently of the hotel. The fifth floor of the building is planned for public use, with potential expansion onto the roof of the Vana-Kalamaja 4 building.

Between the new and existing buildings, a courtyard will highlight the back facade of the historic building and also provide space for outdoor café seating in summer. The new building along Vana-Kalamaja tänav is planned to be four stories high, matching the neighboring property and preserving the view corridor from Katariina Pier towards the Old Town.

Plans for the Kopli 2c and Vana-Kalamaja 4 site in Tallinn. Source: Apex Arhitektuuribüroo OÜ

The proposed solution will now be presented to the public for discussion.

