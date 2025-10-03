X!

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

News
ivo Nikkolo was the only brand Baltika had continued to retail in recent years.
ivo Nikkolo was the only brand Baltika had continued to retail in recent years. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Clothing manufacturer Baltika has filed for bankruptcy and will lay off 120 employees, 70 of them in Estonia.

The company, nearly 100 years old, had been struggling for several years, with only one brand, Ivo Nikkolo, being retained five years ago, after the others: Monton, Baltman, Mosaic, and Bastion, were discontinued.

Those being laid off in Estonia are office and store employees, company board member Margus Olesk told "Aktuaalne kaamera," though retail outlets will be closed down gradually.

"The stores will remain open for now. We are currently waiting for the bankruptcy trustee to be appointed, and, together with the trustee and shopping malls, we will draw up an action plan — also for closing retail operations. This will happen gradually," Olesk said.

Baltika's parent company ELG owns the Ivo Nikkolo brand, he added, "which means we don't actually plan to close the door completely. We are leaving open the possibility that the Ivo Nikkolo brand could be reborn in the future."

ELG bought Baltika from Finnish fund KJK in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

16:18

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

16:07

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

15:44

Estonia's cranberry harvest very poor in some areas this year

15:41

Tallinn has laid off 230 positions under Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski

15:01

Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

14:16

Estonian and NATO rapid deployment Exercise Pikne ends with live-firing drills

13:47

Locals used to Nursipalu Training Area noise levels by now

13:02

Jaanika Altraja: What will become of Rene Varek when he can no longer drive?

12:25

Finnish court says has no jurisdiction in Eagle S cable damage case

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

09:43

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

02.10

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo