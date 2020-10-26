news

Men's clothing fashion has changed and less suits are bought

Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR
Listed Estonian garment manufacturer and seller Baltika Group announced last week that they are going to give up the production of men's clothing, because men are no longer buying clothes, especially suits.

ETV current news show's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reporter Vahur Lauri went to see what are men wearing and where are they purchasing their clothes from.

The style of clothing is changing and it is even possible to work in a bank without wearing a tie, AK reported.

In October 2019, Baltika saw a net profit of €975,000 in the first nine months of 2020 compared to a net loss of €3.3 million in the same period the year before, and following a restructuring of the firm.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

