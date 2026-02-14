X!

Estonian students giving new life to coffee grounds and old spoons

Flammik CFO Ester Edro and CEO Hanna Loora Pulst with their firestarters.
Flammik CFO Ester Edro and CEO Hanna Loora Pulst with their firestarters. Source: ERR
Enterprising young Estonians are reducing waste with inventive products that give old items new purpose and keep new ones looking good.

This weekend, Tallinn's Kristiine Shopping Center will host a major student business fair, bringing together more than 450 student businesses from across Estonia and beyond to showcase their creative, sustainable products.

"We make firestarters from coffee grounds," said Ester Edro, chief financial officer (CFO) of Flammik, a student business at Pelgulinna State High School.

The cubes also include cooking oil, soy wax and even recycled paper from their own old notebooks, CEO Hanna Loora Pulst said, adding that this helps them retain their shape.

Elora, a student company from Gustav Adolf High School (GAG), created a protective spray for jewelry. "So that tarnished jewelry doesn't have to be thrown away," said Elora chief marketing officer (CMO) Ella Ojavere.

CEO Katrina Laur acknowledged that their product can't help rescue already worn jewelry, but it will help prevent wear if applied early.

Vilk, a student company at Tallinn School No. 21, makes jewelry from thrifted recycled silverware, including rings, bracelets and earrings.

"There are a lot of spoons and forks out there, and we're giving them a new life," said CEO Rasmus Kolts.

"We follow a zero-waste concept, meaning we use the entire spoon," said CMO Mirit Kaju. "The tie clips can even double as hair clips!"

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Estonian students giving new life to coffee grounds and old spoons

